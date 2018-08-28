Logo
Have you thought of saving money by doing a small scale self build?

PUBLISHED: 10:24 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:24 19 October 2018

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk



Fancy doing a self-build but got limited funds? You can do on a smaller scale, says Ron Beattie, of Beattie Passive.

Ron Beattie, Beattie Passive. Pic: www.edp24.co.ukRon Beattie, Beattie Passive. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

With the self build revolution in full swing and the continued growth in the number of people registering for self build plots, there is also a new ‘niche’ forming of potential self builders who are looking for high performance energy efficient living, but may not be in a position to go the whole hog with a full on self build project considering the time and cost factors that this would involve.

However, not wishing to miss out, they are dreaming up alternative ways to benefit from bespoke living environments and we are seeing a growing demand from new clients taking on ‘recreational’ projects.

Over the past year we have been involved in a number of these more diverse recreational projects such as a 106m2 pool house offering two bedrooms and a large open plan living space. We are also working on the design and construction of home offices and guest/family self contained cottages, all built on the customers’ existing plots. High performance, energy efficient buildings with no (or very little) heating requirements bring a new dimension and added value to their current way of life.

We are fortunate to design and build a variety of homes from two bedroom terraced properties in new build developments through to the ultimate ‘Grand Design’ self build complete with six bedrooms and underground cinema room. Regardless of shape, size and style, all properties come with the same high performance Passivhaus and its long list of benefits, proving that when it comes to achieving the standards of Passivhaus, size really does not matter.

Any planned building can be moved away from conventional methods of construction to fully embrace Passivhaus standards and the significantly enhanced living environment this offers to the owner, so why not enjoy Passivhaus living, just on a smaller scale?

As with any additional dwelling, the usual planning consents must be obtained but given the flexibility of Passivhaus and its design, there are no limits to the type of building that could take shape in your garden…anyone planning a treehouse?

You can contact Ron Beattie at Beattie Passive at www.beattiepassive.com

Beattie Passive has sponsored this column.

