Leaving a big city for...a smaller one!

Autumn in Thorpe Green, Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY, Archant Norfolk

Recently returned to Norfolk from London, the newest member of Savills’ residential sales team, Polly Hughes, focuses on the powerful pull of life in and around Norwich.

Polly Hughes, Savills. Pic: www.savills.com Polly Hughes, Savills. Pic: www.savills.com

For the last five or so years I’ve been based in Savills’ Mayfair office, working with landlords and tenants in the capital’s ‘super prime’ lettings sector. Intense, interesting and great experience though it undoubtedly was, it’s wonderful to be home.

I grew up in Norfolk and set out on my career in estate agency here 11 years ago - now I’m in the process of buying my own house in Norwich.

This will be my stomping ground both personally and professionally as I’ll be marketing properties in the city and its suburbs, with prices from around £300,000.

Demand in these parts and this price bracket is traditionally high and it’s not hard to see why.

Norwich has so much to offer. Good schools, restaurants, parks, pubs, bars, the theatre, cinema, nightlife, gigs, comedy, shopping...it’s a very long list. And the beauty of all this city living is that you’re never far from the countryside and coast, not to mention good access to the A11 and the train station. Not a bad position to be in when it comes to choosing how to spend your weekend.

Having arrived with the start of autumn, I may have missed out on a Norfolk bathed in summer sunshine but as we prepare for the clocks to go back I’m looking forward to long, cosy evenings in my new home.

If you’d like advice about living in the area or on bringing your house to the market, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

And if you are already on the market, then here are a few tips for a successful viewing as we head towards the chilly, dark days of winter.

• Keep your house warm and welcoming and light a fire if you have one.

• Declutter but don’t totally depersonalise.

• Make sure light bulbs are all working and think about lighting in general – it can really help set a mood.

• City gardens may not be huge but it’s still important to keep them tidy and well cared for.

• A pot or two of vibrant winter flowering heather, some cyclamen or a hellebore – the lovely Christmas Rose – will look great on the doorstep too.

