See inside three-storey townhouse with balcony views of river

23 February, 2020 - 09:00
A townhouse with river views is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H Brown Select

William H Brown Select

A Norwich townhouse with river views has come on the market.

The property, which is located in Lovelstaithe, an NR1 area of Norwich, offers three to four bedroom accommodation over three floors.

It also has an entrance hall, cloakroom, utility room, kitchen/breakfast room, living room, ensuite shower room and bathroom.

There is also a courtyard garden on the river side and a first floor balcony from the main living room overlooking the river.

The rear garden is decked and has raised flower planters and there is off-street parking to the front of the property for two vehicles as well as a garage.

The tenure is free hold and the asking price is £475,000.

For more information call William H Brown Select on 01603 950112

