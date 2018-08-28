Logo

Norwich is ‘in danger of driving away businesses,’ say property agents

PUBLISHED: 08:59 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:32 03 December 2018

Hardwick House, once one of Norwich's finest buildings, is boarded up and now available to let. Pic: Luke Powell.

Hardwick House, once one of Norwich's finest buildings, is boarded up and now available to let. Pic: Luke Powell.

Norwich is in danger of losing business investment because of a shortage of good quality commercial premises and an increasing number of road closures.

That was the stark warning from commercial property partners after it emerged one of Norwich’s most impressive buildings, Hardwick House, on Agricultural Hall Plain, is now up for rental. No buyer can be found for the building, recently vacated by Savills, and it is now available for rent for a sum in the region of £80,000 per annum.

The new plush office reception at Lawrence House, where Savills have moved to. However, there is a shortage of quality commercial premises in the city, say agents. Pic: www.bidwells.co.ukThe new plush office reception at Lawrence House, where Savills have moved to. However, there is a shortage of quality commercial premises in the city, say agents. Pic: www.bidwells.co.uk

The reaction on twitter to the Hardwick House story was that “commercial rents are too high” together with business rates which “disable rather than enable growth.” Another comment states: “Offer cheap rents to attract and keep businesses in the city centre. Failing that, the council should buy it (Hardwick House) and make good use of it.”

Guy Gowing, managing partner at Arnolds Keys. Pic: www.arnoldskeys.comGuy Gowing, managing partner at Arnolds Keys. Pic: www.arnoldskeys.com

However, commercial property agents say higher rents need to be achieved to encourage more investment from developers.

And it comes at a time when Norwich faces increased traffic congestion as a result of Christmas shoppers as well as the implementation of a programme of road and lane closures around the city as part of the Transport for Norwich scheme to encourage more use of public transport, cycling and walking.

Guy Gowing, managing partner at Arnolds Keys, said: “The council has to know there is a limit to how many roads can be blocked up. There is definitely a campaign to reduce car use and encourage more shoppers and in December the road queues are at their worst but the council needs to understand that Norwich is in danger of losing its attraction as a business destination if they keep closing it up.

“We don’t want to be another Cambridge where business has been driven out of the city, we are a unique city for people who want to work here.

A lot of the road changes just don’t seem to work, they cause hassle and frustration.”

However, he said he still thought Norwich was a popular office location because of its good facilities. “There is a balance – if you move out of town and your only amenity is a Costa Coffee or a Hungry Horse, this compares less favourably than with staying in the city and having one of 150 different bars and restaurants to choose from so it’s a compromise. While the city centre is so strong people will put up with the traffic.

“There was a massive over supply of offices in the 1970s and a huge chunk of those have come out and been converted to residential. We need upward pressure on rents to encourage developers as we need better quality offices.”

Nick Dunn, partner in the commercial department at Brown & Co, said: “Everyone wants to be on the right side of this argument, wants to be green and environmentally sensitive and see less traffice but the harsh reality is that you can’t prise people from their cars – and some firms like ours, you need to be driving because you need to be out and about looking at property.

“So the reality is that you shouldn’t put too big a stranglehold on the option of getting in and out of the city otherwise you will drive business away.

“The whole debate of city centre versus out of town is nothing new, and there is space for both but rents in the city need to be more to give developers confidence they will get a return.

“Compared with London and Cambridge, we are cost effective as a location and that’s part of our appeal but to get more new build development we need to achieve higher rentals.

“Everyone is looking at the bottom line.”

Savills recently vacated Hardwick House and moved to Lawrence House, St Andrews Street, near Cinema City, a building which has been fully refurbished offering plush new offices with a managed reception. David Merrick, head of the Savills Norwich office, said: “The change of location within the city centre gives us the modern, efficient and adaptable base we need to serve our clients and staff.”

Topic Tags:

Latest Property Articles

Norwich is ‘in danger of driving away businesses,’ say property agents

Caroline Culot
Hardwick House, once one of Norwich's finest buildings, is boarded up and now available to let. Pic: Luke Powell.

Norwich is in danger of losing business investment because of a shortage of good quality commercial premises and an increasing number of road closures.

Ad Feature Why you need to market your home for sale to the widest audience possible

Caroline Culot
There are all kinds of ways to market your home for sale, say Sheron Harley at the Property Shop. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

In today’s fast paced and technology driven society, it is essential to market your property in the most effective way, with the widest exposure. Sheron Harley, managing director of the Property Shop, discusses.

Developer of Norwich’s Anglia Square hopes to avoid paying £8.8m levy

Dan Grimmer
The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Developers behind plans for Norwich’s Anglia Square are hoping to be excused from paying almost £9m, if their proposals get the go-ahead.

Ad Feature Want or need to sell a home quickly? Try Auction House

Caroline Culot
Auction can be cthe solution if you want to sell a property quickly. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Are you looking to sell a property quickly? Auction House, with four sale rooms in East Anglia, has the answer.

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Caroline Culot
Hardwick House, once one of Norwich's finest buildings, is boarded up and now available to let. Pic: Luke Powell.

Hardwick House, one of the most impressive buildings in Norwich which is currently empty and boarded up, could become a pub as it goes up for rental after its £1.6 million sale falls through.

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

Dan Grimmer
The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

The controversial £271m proposal to revamp Norwich’s Anglia Square has been recommended for approval.

Controversial move to excuse Norwich developers from paying thousands agreed

Dan Grimmer
The Mile Cross depot. Picture: Google

A controversial move to excuse some developers in Norwich from paying a levy of thousands of pounds is crucial if sites are not to stand derelict, council leaders have insisted.

More than £1m to be spent to turn Norwich offices into council homes

Dan Grimmer
Norwich City Council's offices on Bullard Road, which could be turned into housing. Picture: Google

More than £1m is to be spent to turn a block of offices into seven council homes.

Estate agents declare a ‘record breaking’ year for sales despite figures showing a 12 per cent nose dive

Caroline Culot
House sales are down across the region - but some estate agents are still reporting record months for transactions. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

‘Brexit is Brexit and people still want to move’ - that was the message from estate agents working in Norfolk and Suffolk who declare 2018 has been a better year for sales than 2017 despite new gloomy figures showing a 12 per cent fall in transactions.

Norwich man looking forward to Christmas after homeless charity gave him chance to rebuild his life

Peter Walsh
A picture of 'Stuart' who has now found accommodation thanks to the help of Emmaus homelessness charity. PIC: Supplied by Emmaus.

He spent last winter homeless and on the streets but this Christmas a Norwich man will have a roof over his head after he has been helped by a charity.

Number of homes sold in Norfolk and Suffolk take a nose dive as political uncertainty deters buyers

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Despite house prices rising, the number of properties sold has fallen; down by 12 per cent in Norfolk and 8 per cent in Suffolk compared with the same period last year, new figures reveal.

Ad Feature Want to use Help to Buy? You still have time.

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Important news for future house hunters contained in October’s budget was that the government’s Help to Buy scheme is to be extended – but only until 2023.

Ad Feature What are the legalities involved in selling off your garden land?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

If you’re thinking about selling part of your garden land for development, there are several things to consider. Carolyn Bunn, from Spire Solicitors, discusses.

‘Clone city’ or bringing Norwich into 21st Century? It’s crunch time for Anglia Square

Dan Grimmer
The view towards St Augustine's Church in the plans for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

It is one of the most contentious and biggest planning applications Norwich has seen for years - the revamp of Anglia Square - and a decision is just weeks away. How did we get to this point? And what is being planned? Dan Grimmer reports.

Norfolk house builders win industry ‘Oscar’ at national awards event

Caroline Culot
Joff and Juliette from Fleur presented with the award with Gabby Logan and Jack Whitehall. Pic: www.whathouse.com

A Norfolk couple who are house builders have won a national award at a ceremony likened to the ‘Oscars of the construction industry.’

Five years on from green light and still no houses built at arson-hit site near Norwich

Luke Powell
The Pinebanks folly and site from White Farm Lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It is a derelict, fire-hit site that has been sitting empty for a decade in Thorpe St Andrew.

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Marc Betts
Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bedroom house.

Revival of ‘ghost’ ponds project and switched-on pupils scoop top county awards

Dan Grimmer
Members of North Walsham Conservation Group, winners of the Thriving Countryside award at the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Awards ceremony 2018, held at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: CPRE

From bringing ‘ghost’ ponds back to life, to environmentally switched-on schoolchildren and energy-efficient social housing - projects in Norfolk have been celebrated with awards.

Ad Feature What is the importance of feedback?

Caroline Culot
pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

What’s the importance to a firm of feedback? Ben Rivett, of Savills’ Norwich residential team, discusses.

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Caroline Culot
Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Situated at the end of a no-through road, you would never have reason to find this magnificent house, originally the home of an esteemed Norwich coroner. And yes, it really is on a hill! Property editor Caroline Culot had the joy of visiting Hill House in Bramerton, for sale for £2.5million.

Controversial Norwich homes site could land City Hall housing award

Dan Grimmer
The new Passivhaus development at Goldsmith Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From controversy to accolade - a Norwich housing development is up for an award.

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Caroline Culot
Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

This mid terraced house was bought at auction last year and the owners have completely renovated it, transforming it inside, and have now put it back on the market for sale for a guide price of £595,000.

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

Tom Bristow
The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

The landlord of a squalid block of city flats told his sales agent to report tenants who complained so he could kick them out.

Video See the panoramic view of the sea from these new homes for sale

Caroline Culot
St Mary's, Lowestoft. Pic: www.aldreds.co.uk

If you like the idea of really being by the sea, you might like to view a new development based on the site of a former convent right opposite the beach and sea. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit St Mary’s in Lowestoft where homes are for sale with Aldreds ranging from £160,000 to £400,000.I grew up by the sea just a bit further down the coast and I absolutely adore the sound of the waves crashing. There’s nothing like a bracing walk on the beach in the winter for clearing your head. And, there’s something really rewarding about braving the water and having a swim in the summer - even more rewarding is the hot chocolate afterwards to get the feeling back in your fingers and toes! So, I relished an invitation to see this new development of 20 homes which have been built by Cripps Developments on Rectory Road literally a pebble’s throw from the seafront and beach. Ten properties have already been sold leaving 10 available ranging from a one bedroom ground floor apartment to a three/five bedroom end terraced house.

Ad Feature Winter is coming but what does that mean for the new homes market?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Tom Amis of Savills’ Norwich-based new homes team reflects on the market.

Norwich-based Spire Solicitors shortlisted for two national awards

Caroline Culot
Spire Solicitors; from left to right: Sharron Tennant, Kristian Tangen-Sorgendal. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.uk

Spire Solicitors LLP are pleased to announce they have been shortlisted for two national awards to celebrate their achievements after another successful year. The awards are a part of LawNet and follow on from the firm being crowned Law Firm of the Year in 2017/2018.

Ad Feature Do I have to pay extra stamp duty if I buy a home with an annexe?

Caroline Culot
project facades brick two-story house. building volume.

Natalie Briggs, conveyancing executive at Spire Solicitors LLP, takes a look at the stamp duty implications when purchasing a property with an annexe.

Ad Feature Are you renting out a room on Airbnb?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Are you renting out a room of your house? Tax expert Jon Hook, from Norwich Accountancy Services, discusses ‘rent a room relief.’

How are new homes being designed to reflect the current changes in our lifestyles?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

How are new homes being built to reflect our changing lifestyles? Edward Parker from Bennett Homes, discusses.

Ad Feature Does let-to-buy offer an escape from the housing market?

Caroline Culot
Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

How will the rental sector be affected by the impact of last week’s budget? Mike White, from Martin & Co in Norwich discusses.

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Sophie Smith
Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

A family have told of their shock after developers on their housing estate left their car completely covered in mud and started working at 6.30am at weekends.

Updated Two of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sell, one for in excess of £31.5 million

Caroline Culot
Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Some may fear the housing market is slowing but not in East Anglia where two of the biggest country estates have sold: Sutton Hall Estate for well in excess of its £31.5 million price tag and Lodge Farm, part of the Riddlesworth Estate, Gasthorpe, which sold for around £9.5 million.

Do you live in the NR31, NR1 or NR32 postcode areas?

Caroline Culot
Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

The NR31 postcode area - covering locations like Yarmouth, Gorleston and Bradwell continues to be where the most homes sold in the whole of Norfolk and Suffolk over the past few months, according to a new report.

Plans for nearly 200 homes and school in ever-growing village

Bethany Wales
Nearly 200 houses are set to be built on developers Taylor Wimpey A2 Hethersett site. Photo: Taylor Wimpey

Plans have been submitted to build nearly 200 more homes in an ever expanding Norfolk village.

More than 230 objections submitted against plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

Marc Betts
Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents have submitted more than 230 objections to a planning application to build 148 homes in Norfolk.

Care home proposals revealed for ‘eyesore’ shoe factory site

Luke Powell
The land, which is located next door to Rishi restaurant on Mousehold Lane, has been vacant since 2004 when the factory closed. Photo: Luke Powell

The former Start-rite shoe factory site in Norwich could finally be redeveloped more than a decade after it closed.

YMCA selling Norwich property for £850,000

Luke Powell
YMCA Norfolk said the house on Unthank Road is being sold to allow the charity to invest in more family-friendly accommodation in the city. Photo: Luke Powell

A charity that helps disadvantaged young people is selling one of its Edwardian properties in Norwich for £850,000.

House prices set to rise in the east by nearly 10 per cent in new five year forecast

Caroline Culot
Houses in Cromer. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Your home in the east of England could be worth on average 9.3 per cent more in 2023 - but this is not as much as areas in the north which could see values soar by over 21 per cent, a new report highlights today.

Video See how GORGEOUS this 16th century house is, for sale for £1.35m

Caroline Culot
Knapton Old Hall, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

This Grade II listed house, which dates in part as far back as the early 1500s, is architecturally exceptional but it has been given a complete make-over by the current vendors who have improved it and dressed it with the most beautiful interiors. Property editor Caroline Culot enjoyed a visit to see Knapton Old Hall, for sale for £1.35 million.

Is your conservatory warm enough for winter?

Rebecca MacNaughton
In summer, it's often our favourite room in the house - but is your conservatory ready for winter?

Don’t abandon your conservatory this winter – warm it up, instead.

Through the keyhole – interior designers reveal their favourite rooms

Rebecca MacNaughton
The hallway in Paula Gundry's home is an eclectic mix of personal items

They spend their working day creating beautiful, sought-after spaces for their clients – but when it comes to their own homes, what are some of Norfolk’s interior designers’ favourite rooms?

Is your home heating ready for winter?

Sophie Stainthorpe
Ensuring your heating system in tip-top shape will keep those chilly winter days at bay.

Winter’s just around the corner so, to help keep you warm and cosy, we asked Oliver Murphy, retail operations manager at Gasway, to answer some home heating questions.

Video See inside the luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

Caroline Culot
The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

TV racing presenter and a former jockey, Emma Spencer is selling her palatial Newmarket home. EDP property editor Caroline Culot went to visit The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale for a guide price of £3.5 million.

Fight to stop Anglia Square revamp could go to the government

Dan Grimmer
The revised plan for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

The bid to revamp Norwich’s Anglia Square has been dealt a potential blow, after watchdog Historic England lodged a fresh objection and signalled it would take its battle to stop the scheme to the government.

Video Derelict Norfolk farmhouse sells for nearly half a million at auction

Caroline Culot
Spratts Green Farmhouse, Aylsham. Pic: www.arnoldskeys.com

A Grade II listed farmhouse needing complete renovation went under the hammer for £480,000 today at auction. Here are the full results.

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Most Read

Norwich is ‘in danger of driving away businesses,’ say property agents

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Ad Feature Why you need to market your home for sale to the widest audience possible

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Video Last day for public comments on Anglia Square major redevelopment plans

Local Guide