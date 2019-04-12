Norwich makes prestigious best places to live in the UK list

Norwich has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Nick Jager (c) copyright newzulu.com

We all know that Norwich is a fine city and the experts continue to agree.

Norwich has made The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list for another year running after being picked out in 2018 for its compact size and “arty urban cool”.

This year the firm fixture was also joined by Aylsham and Blakeney as the paper’s top picks for the east of England - with the latter receiving praise for “its stunning coastal scenery and lively community”.

Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, “a buzzy cultural hub”, was named as the overall best place to live in the east of England.

The accolade comes ahead of the full list, including the overall winner, which is published on Sunday, April 14.

The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from employment, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

It uses statistics, including exclusive up to date house prices, but also the knowledge of The Sunday Times’s expert panel.

The judges combine the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations truly are places where everyone can thrive.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times home editor said: “Finding our very own best place to live now feels more important than ever, for our wellbeing and wealth, happiness and health.

“Wherever you are on the property ladder The Sunday Times has championed 101 locations across the UK, and crowned one lucky winner, that we think is a great place to make a home.

“This year we were looking for community spirit along with convenience and culture. There is so much going on around the country, and so many great places that the choice was a hard one.”

Norwich was also named one of the top 10 best places to live in the country by The Metro this year, with people in the city reporting high levels of happiness.

As The Metro said: “Alan Partridge isn’t the only one to love Norwich.”