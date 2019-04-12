Logo

Norwich makes prestigious best places to live in the UK list

12 April, 2019 - 11:36
Norwich has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Nick Jager

Norwich has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Nick Jager

(c) copyright newzulu.com

We all know that Norwich is a fine city and the experts continue to agree.

Norwich has made The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list for another year running after being picked out in 2018 for its compact size and “arty urban cool”.

This year the firm fixture was also joined by Aylsham and Blakeney as the paper’s top picks for the east of England - with the latter receiving praise for “its stunning coastal scenery and lively community”.

Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, “a buzzy cultural hub”, was named as the overall best place to live in the east of England.

The accolade comes ahead of the full list, including the overall winner, which is published on Sunday, April 14.

The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from employment, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

It uses statistics, including exclusive up to date house prices, but also the knowledge of The Sunday Times’s expert panel.

The judges combine the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations truly are places where everyone can thrive.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times home editor said: “Finding our very own best place to live now feels more important than ever, for our wellbeing and wealth, happiness and health.

“Wherever you are on the property ladder The Sunday Times has championed 101 locations across the UK, and crowned one lucky winner, that we think is a great place to make a home.

“This year we were looking for community spirit along with convenience and culture. There is so much going on around the country, and so many great places that the choice was a hard one.”

Norwich was also named one of the top 10 best places to live in the country by The Metro this year, with people in the city reporting high levels of happiness.

As The Metro said: “Alan Partridge isn’t the only one to love Norwich.”

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Crack cocaine pusher offers to help police catch city drugs boss

Donovan Gurley was sentenced to three years in prison for supply of class A drugs. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Crack cocaine pusher offers to help police catch city drugs boss

Donovan Gurley was sentenced to three years in prison for supply of class A drugs. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Heavy drinking, fights and white powder - What police saw at city club facing licence review

Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside Bollywood nightclub Karishma. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Former city hair salon could become Norfolk’s first Islamic cultural centre

Al Madinah Ltd is seeking permission to turn the Sandy Lane salon into a community facility to serve people living nearby in Old Lakenham. Photo: Google

Man assaulted on Prince of Wales Road

Police have cordoned off steps behind the Premier Inn after an assault overnight. Picture: Archant

Can bullying in schools be stopped? Reader, Ann, reveals how her teacher managed it

Can anything be done to stop bullying? PHOTO: Getty images

Youngsters get ready to walk the coast for their friend Harry Deeba

Noah, six, and Ellie, two, and their parents Rebecca and Adrian Harris, of Cringleford, are planning to walk 5kms along the north Norfolk coast to raise money for Harry Deeba. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists