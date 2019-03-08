Logo

Renewed bid made to turn care home into block of flats

PUBLISHED: 15:41 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 12 August 2019

Northgate House care home, Hellesdon. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Northgate House care home, Hellesdon. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

The owner of a former care home has made a renewed bid to turn the building into flats, eight months after a previous application was refused.

Last year, the owners of Northgate House, in Hellesdon, lodged a planning application to convert the property into 11 studio flats and a six-bedroom shared living space.

The application, which came one month after the home was given notice to close by Norfolk County Council, was refused on the grounds of being considered unacceptable and detrimental to the local area.

Now, eight months on, a new application has been submitted to turn the home into three three-bedroom flats and an additional parking space.

Setting out details of the proposal, the planning documents says the new application has taken its lead from last year's failed bid by dramatically reducing the number of proposed flats.

You may also want to watch:

It states: "The proposed flats make very efficient use of the existing building whilst not overdeveloping the site. The flats will be spacious and fit well as family homes with adequate amenity and parking."

It also says the renewed bid comes after the care home has been on the market for six months without success: "The negative CQC report effectively prevents the economic reuse of the premises as a care home.

"The proposed residential use will therefore bring back into operation an otherwise redundant building and add to the district's housing supply without any buyers coming forward."

But the application has been met with opposition, with those living in the area raising concerns about the layout of the proposed conversion, the use of the flats if approved and parking.

One objector said: "I have lived in Hellesdon all my life and in my present house for 28 years and have never experienced any trouble noise or traffic problems but can envisage if multiple occupancy is made this will change."

Another said: "The main house should be returned to family accommodation and the rest should be redeveloped. If these plans go ahead it will devalue all our properties and be an eyesore in the area."

The applicant, Mr Z Rubhomutally, was contacted for comment.

Most Read

‘Eeerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Gang which stole thousands of pounds worth of electrical goods foiled in Norwich

Norwich shopping centre intu Chapelfield. Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

‘Eeerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Gang which stole thousands of pounds worth of electrical goods foiled in Norwich

Norwich shopping centre intu Chapelfield. Credit: intu Chapelfield

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

First tenants heading to new council homes following £1.1m investment

Former council offices on Bullard Road in Norwich, which have been converted into homes. Picture: Norwich City Council

Number of empty shops in Norfolk at highest level since 2016

Shoppers are increasingly seeing empty stores in the high street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: ‘He’s disappointed and he’s apologised’ - City loanee criticised for wild red card tackle

Norwich City defender James Husband was red carded for loan club Blackpool at the weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists