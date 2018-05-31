Developers make fresh bid to build new flats at former eyesore pub site

A 3D visualisation of how the extended scheme at Shoemakers Court could look. Pic: Studio 35 Studio 35

A fresh bid is being made to build new student flats on the former site of a Norwich pub - after a previous scheme was refused by council officers and a planning inspector.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shoemaker Court, where an extension could be built to the student homes. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Shoemaker Court, where an extension could be built to the student homes. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Pulham Market-based Manorlake Properties has asked Norwich City Council for permission to add an extension to the student accommodation it has built on the former Shoemaker pub site.

The pub, in Earlham West Centre, closed in 2005 and was demolished in 2012 after years of being an eyesore.

The developer then built Shoemaker Court, with 70 bedrooms for students.

However, on another part of the site, they sought permission from City Hall for a further 18 flats, with 23 bedrooms.

If granted permission, the extension would be built next to the existing Shoemaker Court. Pic: Dan Grimmer. If granted permission, the extension would be built next to the existing Shoemaker Court. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

But, in 2018, planning officers at City Hall turned it down. Among reasons for rejection were that: at four storeys, the height of the building was not acceptable; some of the rooms did not comply with minimum space standards and that the development made no provision for affordable housing either on-site, or by making a financial contribution to provide it elsewhere.

You may also want to watch:

The applicants appealed and the matter went to a planning inspector - who agreed the council had been right to reject the scheme.

However, a new scheme has now been lodged, which the developers hope will gain permission.

Flashback to 2012 and the derelict Shoemaker pub before it was demoloshed. Picture: Denise Bradley Flashback to 2012 and the derelict Shoemaker pub before it was demoloshed. Picture: Denise Bradley

Unlike the previous application, which was a standalone scheme, this one links to the existing student housing and is specifically defined as student housing.

There would be 34 new bedrooms and eight new communal rooms.

Clive Binks, of Manorlake Properties, said: “Having lost on appeal with the previous application, we have worked diligently to deal with the inspectors concerns, and we are now confident that this new application resolves these issues.

“Shoemaker Court has been very well received by the local community and we have had numerous positive comments from local residents and businesses who have supported us all the way through.

“We just look forward to delivering on the demand for our sort after, well run student accommodation, located in an ideal spot for the university.’

The public is invited to comment on the application, which will be decided by the council in due course.