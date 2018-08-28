Logo

Do you live in the NR31, NR1 or NR32 postcode areas?

PUBLISHED: 15:42 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:42 06 November 2018

Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

The NR31 postcode area - covering locations like Yarmouth, Gorleston and Bradwell continues to be where the most homes sold in the whole of Norfolk and Suffolk over the past few months, according to a new report.

Based on postcodes, 432 homes sold in NR31 since February with 42 sold in the last three months, making it the eighth top area in 20 out of all 239 postcodes covering the east of England which includes Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

However, the number of transactions are 10 per cent down in NR31 compared to last year and prices achieved slightly lower, at 0.3 per cent down on 2017, with the average price being £164,192, states the report.

The NR1 postcode, covering the centre of Norwich and Trowse, is still performing less favourably, pinpointed as a ‘notable faller’ where prices were 4.8 per cent lower than this time a year ago. However, prices achieved were higher last month than between February-July, the date of the last report. This resulted in the average house price increasing to £191,828 from £187,541.

The NR32 postcode area covering areas like Lowestoft and Oulton Broad also has seen a notable decrease in the average prices achieved since this time last year - the average house price is now £162,683, 3.6 per cent lower than in 2017.

The report is based on a rigorous analysis of just under a million housing transactions recorded by the Land Registry. Only 53 per cent of postcodes analysed in England and Wales have seen a price rises and 81 per cent have seen an annual fall in sales.

For more information you can see the full report at www.propdex.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Latest Property Articles

Do you live in the NR31, NR1 or NR32 postcode areas?

Caroline Culot
Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

The NR31 postcode area - covering locations like Yarmouth, Gorleston and Bradwell continues to be where the most homes sold in the whole of Norfolk and Suffolk over the past few months, according to a new report.

Plans for nearly 200 homes and school in ever-growing village

Bethany Wales
Nearly 200 houses are set to be built on developers Taylor Wimpey A2 Hethersett site. Photo: Taylor Wimpey

Plans have been submitted to build nearly 200 more homes in an ever expanding Norfolk village.

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Caroline Culot
Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Some may fear the housing market is slowing but not in East Anglia where the Sutton Hall Estate - totalling more than 2170 acres, a Georgian house and 11 further properties - has sold for well in excess of its £31.5 million price tag.

More than 230 objections submitted against plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

Marc Betts
Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents have submitted more than 230 objections to a planning application to build 148 homes in Norfolk.

Care home proposals revealed for ‘eyesore’ shoe factory site

Luke Powell
The land, which is located next door to Rishi restaurant on Mousehold Lane, has been vacant since 2004 when the factory closed. Photo: Luke Powell

The former Start-rite shoe factory site in Norwich could finally be redeveloped more than a decade after it closed.

YMCA selling Norwich property for £850,000

Luke Powell
YMCA Norfolk said the house on Unthank Road is being sold to allow the charity to invest in more family-friendly accommodation in the city. Photo: Luke Powell

A charity that helps disadvantaged young people is selling one of its Edwardian properties in Norwich for £850,000.

House prices set to rise in the east by nearly 10 per cent in new five year forecast

Caroline Culot
Houses in Cromer. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Your home in the east of England could be worth on average 9.3 per cent more in 2023 - but this is not as much as areas in the north which could see values soar by over 21 per cent, a new report highlights today.

Video See how GORGEOUS this 16th century house is, for sale for £1.35m

Caroline Culot
Knapton Old Hall, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

This Grade II listed house, which dates in part as far back as the early 1500s, is architecturally exceptional but it has been given a complete make-over by the current vendors who have improved it and dressed it with the most beautiful interiors. Property editor Caroline Culot enjoyed a visit to see Knapton Old Hall, for sale for £1.35 million.

Is your conservatory warm enough for winter?

Rebecca MacNaughton
In summer, it's often our favourite room in the house - but is your conservatory ready for winter?

Don’t abandon your conservatory this winter – warm it up, instead.

Through the keyhole – interior designers reveal their favourite rooms

Rebecca MacNaughton
The hallway in Paula Gundry's home is an eclectic mix of personal items

They spend their working day creating beautiful, sought-after spaces for their clients – but when it comes to their own homes, what are some of Norfolk’s interior designers’ favourite rooms?

Is your home heating ready for winter?

Sophie Stainthorpe
Ensuring your heating system in tip-top shape will keep those chilly winter days at bay.

Winter’s just around the corner so, to help keep you warm and cosy, we asked Oliver Murphy, retail operations manager at Gasway, to answer some home heating questions.

Video See inside the luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

Caroline Culot
The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

TV racing presenter and a former jockey, Emma Spencer is selling her palatial Newmarket home. EDP property editor Caroline Culot went to visit The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale for a guide price of £3.5 million.

Fight to stop Anglia Square revamp could go to the government

Dan Grimmer
The revised plan for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

The bid to revamp Norwich’s Anglia Square has been dealt a potential blow, after watchdog Historic England lodged a fresh objection and signalled it would take its battle to stop the scheme to the government.

Video Derelict Norfolk farmhouse sells for nearly half a million at auction

Caroline Culot
Spratts Green Farmhouse, Aylsham. Pic: www.arnoldskeys.com

A Grade II listed farmhouse needing complete renovation went under the hammer for £480,000 today at auction. Here are the full results.

Video Heritage watchdogs list Prospect House sculpture, ahead of decision over homes, offices and shops blueprint

Dan Grimmer
The sculpture by Bernard Meadows. Pic: Archant.

A decision over the future of the site of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News’s Prospect House is due to be made by city councillors next week.

Ad Feature Regency Residential brings luxury apartments to Norwich

Caroline Culot
Grosvenor House. Pic: submitted.

What once was an office block on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is now a plush apartment development brought to the city by Regency Residential and more than half way to being completely sold out. So what do these one, two and three bedroom homes at Grosvenor House, ranging in price from £154,375 to £284,950, have to offer?

Ad Feature How do you sell an empty house?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

We buy with our eyes and nothing sells a house more than evocative photographs. But when a house is completely empty, how do you sell that all important concept, a lifestyle? Nick Eley, a partner at Watsons, can help you.

600-home development proposed off main road through Bradwell

Joseph Norton
The site just off Beccles Road in Bradwell where Lanpro proposes to build its 600 homes. Picture: Joseph Norton

Developers are preparing proposals to build 600 homes and a petrol station just off the main road through Bradwell.

Video See inside the final home for sale in a converted Norfolk watermill once earmarked for demolition

Caroline Culot
Aylsham watermill: beautifully restored and where the last home is for sale. Pic: www.arnoldskeys.com

It began as a pension project but 14 long years later, the renovation of Aylsham’s watermill is finally complete and the third and last property is up for sale. Property editor Caroline Culot went to take a look at Wagtail, for sale for a guide price of £625,000.

Video See inside this beautiful former rectory for sale for £1.95m

Caroline Culot
The Old Rectory, Wells-Next-the-Sea, for sale. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hidden away in the heart of Wells-Next-The-Sea is the most beautiful Grade II listed Georgian former rectory. Its structure is divine and it has been renovated and dressed in a contemporary style. Property editor Caroline Culot had the privilege of visiting The Old Rectory, Church Street.

Homes for sale which are well above par for the golf enthusiast

Caroline Culot
The bungalow at Richmond Park golf club, for sale. Pic: www.attikpropertyservices.co.uk

If you’re a fan of golf, this could be your dream home, a property for sale overlooking the course and right next to the clubhouse!

Buy this home built in the reign of Queen Elizabeth I

Caroline Culot
Tudor Cottage, Palgrave. Pic: TW Gaze.

Buy this house which dates to 1580, the reign of Elizabeth I and full of original features like mullioned windows and exposed timbers.

Student accommodation block could be demolished and redeveloped in city centre

Luke Powell
Mary Chapman Court, which could be knocked down and replaced by new student flats. Pic: Archant.

A student accommodation block and disused car park could be demolished in Norwich city centre.

Opinion Leaving a big city for...a smaller one!

Caroline Culot
Autumn in Thorpe Green, Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY, Archant Norfolk

Recently returned to Norfolk from London, the newest member of Savills’ residential sales team, Polly Hughes, focuses on the powerful pull of life in and around Norwich.

Historic England concerned over plans to build near 15th century ruins

Luke Powell
Historic England has expressed concern about the potential impact to the remains of Drayton Old Lodge, which is a Grade II* listed building. Picture: Katy Walters

Historic England has raised concern over proposals for 30 new homes next to the remains of a 15th century lodge in Drayton.

Opinion Have you thought of saving money by doing a small scale self build?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Fancy doing a self-build but got limited funds? You can do on a smaller scale, says Ron Beattie, of Beattie Passive.

Opinion The true cost of delivering new homes

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

What are all the ‘hidden’ costs developers have to pay when building new homes? Tony Abel, of Abel Homes, explains the expense of building homes which many people are unaware of.

House prices go up in Norfolk by 1.3 per cent - equating to a 4.3 per cent rise for the year

Caroline Culot
Pic: gettyimages.co.uk

Your home in Norfolk went up in value in August - with areas of Breckland going up by the most, and by the least in the west of the county, new figures show.

Updated UPDATED: View our interactive map to find out where new homes are being built

Luke Powell
Thousands of new homes are going to be built in Norwich and its surrounding areas over the coming years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Thousands of new homes are going to be built in Norwich and its surrounding areas over the coming years.

Video See inside a historic house for sale where two heroines were born

Caroline Culot
Gurney Court, where number one is for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

A late 16th century townhouse in the centre of Norwich is for sale for £425,000 where not one, but two famous heroines were born.

What kind of home can you buy in Norwich for £200,000?

Caroline Culot
Wherry Road, a two bedroom apartment for sale. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

It’s no surprise that some areas of Norwich command higher house prices than others but where do you get the most for your money? Property editor Caroline Culot looks at what you can buy for £200,000, well under the cost of the average property, £271,257, in the city.

See inside this luxury coastal home built on the site of an old bungalow for sale for £1.395 million

Caroline Culot
The Smithy, New Road, Blakeney, for sale. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

It once was the site of an old bungalow but now it’s a sensational new home with a price tag to match. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit The Smithy, New Road, Blakeney.

Plans lodged for hundreds of new homes near NDR

Luke Powell
Lincolnshire-based developer Larkfleet Homes is seeking permission to build 550 properties on a 57- acre site to the south of Smee Lane. Photo: Luke Powell

Hundreds of homes could be built near Thorpe St Andrew as new plans emerge for land next to the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Video Ground breaking ceremony held at Norfolk couple’s self-build site

Caroline Culot
Karen and Kevin Keable, moving closer to their dream of building their own home. Pic: Kevin Keable.

A dream of building their own home along with up to 14 more houses got a step closer for Norfolk couple Kevin and Karen Keable when the first day of construction was marked by a ground-breaking ceremony.

Garden swimming pool could be made available to public

Luke Powell
A private outdoor swimming pool in Sprowston could be made available to the public. Photo: Thinkstock

A private outdoor swimming pool in Sprowston could be made available to the public.

Ad Feature Buying at auction - the legal facts

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

As everyone will probably know, when the hammer falls at an auction, you have successfully bought what you bid for. It’s yours. If it’s a car or a piece of furniture, you have probably had a good look over it first, noticed any defects and taken these into account before bidding. But what if it’s a property? Ian Taylor, from Spire solicitors, discusses.

Results from yesterday’s William H Brown auction

Caroline Culot
Railway Cottages, Old Lakenham, which sold for more than its guide at auction. Pic: williamhbrown.co.uk

This brick and flint cottage, almost completely hidden from view, was among the lots which went under the hammer yesterday at the William H Brown auction. Simon Arnes, managing director and auctioneer, reports on the results.

Video See the INCREDIBLE transformation of this derelict barn into an award-winning home

Caroline Culot
The barn, on the at risk register, when the Wisemans bought it. Pic: Susan Wiseman.

A couple lived in a mobile home for nearly two years while completely renovating this barn which was in such a poor condition, it was on the at risk register but last week it won a major award. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit Susan and Simon Wiseman at Church Barn in East Ruston.

Video See inside this former chapel on sale for £650,000

Caroline Culot
The former Methodist chapel is now almost finished and is for sale. Pic: www.abbotts.co.uk

It’s for sale for a guide price of £650,000; this former Methodist chapel in Catfield which the EDP featured last month has been completely renovated into a four bedroom home with a luxury feel yet retaining many of the original features.

Video Why this famous author is leaving his beloved Norfolk home, for sale for £1.15million

Caroline Culot
Carl Gorham at home. Picture: ANTONY KELLY, Archant Norfolk.

Author Carl Gorham is renowned for his book The Owl at the Window, a moving and uplifting story of surviving grief after the death of his wife. Now, he talks of the next chapter in his life as he is selling his beloved Norfolk home. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit him at Highfield House, Lower Bodham, near Holt.

Ad Feature Is the high street dead? Surely not.

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Is the high street dead? Mike White, from Martin & Co, discusses the future of the high street for letting agents.

The millionaire and Turkish princess behind squalid Norwich flats

Tom Bristow
Landlords of the flats at 60 St Faith's Lane, Nick Sutton with wife Ayse, pictured at Ayse's 13-bedroom mansion in Sussex.

The family behind a scandal-hit apartment block live a life of luxury and are members of the Turkish Royal family – while their tenants live in damp and dangerous flats.

How about this ultra modern home in a historic location?

Caroline Culot
Nether Row, Thetford, for sale. Pic: www.chilterns.co

This contemporary home, for sale for offers in excess of £400,000, can be found in a historic part of a Norfolk town renowned for filming some episodes of a BBC TV classic.

Ad Feature Now’s the right time to sell your home

Caroline Culot
Your new home for Christmas? The Street, Halvergate, for sale. Pic: www.property-shop.co.uk

You may be thinking about marketing your property but feel it is not the right time of the year to consider selling.

In fact, it is a really great time to sell your property and get ahead of the crowd, who are waiting to market in the New Year. Sheron Harley, managing director of the Property Shop, discusses.

Ad Feature How does the new cash basis for landlords affect me?

Caroline Culot
Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

The new cash basis for landlords applies for most from April, 6, 2017. Jon Hook, managing director at Norwich Accountancy Services, tells us more.

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Most Read

Plans for nearly 200 homes and school in ever-growing village

Do you live in the NR31, NR1 or NR32 postcode areas?

More than 230 objections submitted against plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Student accommodation block could be demolished and redeveloped in city centre

Local Guide