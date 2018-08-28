Plans for nearly 200 homes and school in ever-growing village

Nearly 200 houses are set to be built on developers Taylor Wimpey A2 Hethersett site. Photo: Taylor Wimpey Taylor Wimpey

Plans have been submitted to build nearly 200 more homes in an ever expanding Norfolk village.

Plans have been submitted to build nearly 200 new homes in an ever-expanding Norfolk village, with land set aside for a new primary school and neighbourhood centre.

The proposed Hethersett development, submitted by national development company Taylor Wimpey, would see 181 new houses built, 36 of which would be earmarked for affordable housing.

The 181 houses would range from one to five bedrooms and the density would be around 39 dwellings per hectare.

The application was received by South Norfolk Council on October 18, following a public consultation period in May and June this year.

The 4.64 hectares site would include a new car and bus route between Little Melton Road and Colney Lane and a pedestrian and cycle route running along its boundary.

Land would also be provided for a new village primary school to facilitate the influx of young families the new development will bring.

As part of their requirement by the council to contribute to the community, Taylor Wimpey included land for community gardens and a children’s play park, fitted with play equipment.

A proposed “Neighbourhood Centre”, would seek to provide a hub for additional village shops, small business units and other community facilities.

The developer says on their website they will aim to “work with the existing landscape and local biodiversity” and protect mature trees, watercourses and hedgerows.

An existing pond located in the site boundary will be maintained and special drains fitted to prevent newts falling down them.

Reduced street lighting will feature in some areas in an effort to reduce light pollution, which could interfere with wildlife such as birds and bats.

The proposal is the third phase of a master plan drawn up by national development company, Taylor Wimpey, in 2013, which would see 1,196 new dwellings built in the village.

In its application, Taylor Wimpey said: “The proposed development at Hethersett North seeks to provide a new, distinctive high quality and sustainable neighbourhood set within a generous network of open space, water features, sports pitches, allotments, community woodland and cycle ways.”