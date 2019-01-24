Logo

Charity in fresh bid for approval of Romanian rescue dog centre

24 January, 2019 - 14:54
Hill House, Marsham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Hill House, Marsham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A charity hoping to create a rehabilitation centre for Romanian rescue dogs has appealed a council decision to refuse its plans.

Hill House, Marsham. Picture: ANTONY KELLYHill House, Marsham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Animal charity Safe Rescue for Dogs had hoped to convert Hill House on Norwich Road, Marsham, into a rehabilitation centre for dogs with “behavioural difficulties”.

But last year summer it faced a major set-back as Broadland District Council’s planning committee voted against the proposal - citing concerns around traffic, noise and pregnant sheep.

Now the organisation has lodged an appeal with the planning inspectorate, which could overturn the committee’s decision and allow the scheme to go ahead.

Speaking back in June, Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Riley raised fears over the welfare of sheep living on Home Farm less than a mile away.

Hill House, Marsham. Picture: ANTONY KELLYHill House, Marsham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

He said: “The noise of up to 20 dogs will carry. There are sheep towards the boundary (of the site) and they do not want to have to hear 20 dogs going off.

“Barking can cause great distress to sheep which can consequently lead to ewes miscarrying.”

The application was turned down in June, despite being recommended for approval by Broadland’s planning officers.

Norfolk County Council’s highways department raised concerns over vehicles serving the site, particularly about dropping off and picking up dogs, and waste collection.

The charity previously said it takes on many dogs considered “too damaged” to be rehabilitated. They include dogs that have been rehomed and returned due to behavioural issues, and dogs that are fearful of humans.

While the organisation mostly takes on dogs from Romania, it also looks after animals from other rescue centres in the UK.

A carer will live in the new centre to help rehabilitate the animals, which as of last June were being kept in kennels in North Walsham.

“This is hugely important for us,” a charity spokesman said last year. “It’s something we have been working towards for years.”

The spokesman stressed that the dogs will be kept in a secure area within the property.

Safe Rescue for Dogs has been contacted for comment on the appeal.

The appeal hearing date has not yet been confirmed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

School warning after pupil approached by two men and offered a lift

The City of Norwich School on Eaton Road has issued a warning after students were approached and offered a lift by two unidentified men Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

Church lead thief ‘attacked the heritage’ of Norwich

Erikas Zabas, 31, was caught having removed lead from the roof of St George’s Church in Colegate, Norwich.Photo: Norfolk police

When to see the super snow moon over Norfolk

Another super moon will rise in February. Photo: Sonya Duncan

King King singer and lead guitarist Alan Nimmo chats about their career and touring ahead of headline Norwich show

British rock band King King. Photo: Rob Blackham
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists