Opportunity and flexibility at Kier’s two new Norfolk developments

Kier's development at Saxon Fields, Blofield, offers a collection of modern three, four and five bedroom homes. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Building homes in Norfolk continues to be high on the priority list for Kier Living Eastern, and it’s no wonder considering the range of lifestyles that this East Anglian county provides.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inside the St Walstans development in Queen's Hills, near Costessey, is a popular location. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Inside the St Walstans development in Queen's Hills, near Costessey, is a popular location. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

David Thomas, sales and marketing director Kier Living Eastern says: “Whether you prefer the hustle and bustle of a city or the quiet, charming countryside, Norfolk is an area that offers flexibility and options.”

One of Kier Living’s notable Norfolk developments is Saxon Fields, a collection of modern three, four and five bedroom homes in the historic village of Blofield. These homes are ideal for a range of buyers, including families, down-sizers and even first time buyers. Saxon Fields is perfect for those who desire the peaceful village life yet want to retain a close proximity to excellent amenities, as well as connections to Norwich and the Norfolk Broads.

Offering an impressive specification, Saxon Fields is positioned in landscaped grounds, delivering a serene atmosphere that you’d be proud to call home. Each home is intelligently designed to evoke a sense of community throughout the rest of Saxon Fields itself.

One house style in particular, ‘The Canterbury’ is a striking family home that offers four spacious bedrooms and a ground floor with a study and family room, as well as separate living and dining rooms. The Canterbury is currently available from £399,995.

Saxon Fields’ five bedroom offering, ‘The Woburn’ is a charming executive home with five bedrooms. Designed in an alluring L shape, this home type offers an excellent specification, with features including an integral double garage, a separate dining room, and a master bedroom with an en suite and double fitted wardrobes.

David Thomas comments: “Saxon Fields is suited to a range of buyers, especially commuters who will appreciate its close proximity to the A47, A11 and A140 roads. Available in various styles, these homes have been crafted to Kier Living’s lofty standards.”

Situated in the village of Blofield, Saxon Fields is close to a number of great pubs and restaurants, including Tamarind in neighbouring Blofield Heath – an Indian restaurant that places a strong emphasis on authenticity and ambience.

Saxon Fields’ sales office and show home are open daily 10am – 5pm (open until 7pm on Thursday). For more information call 01603 714155.

Incentives available may include Help to Buy.

Kier Living’s other Norfolk development is St Walstans, an impressive collection of three bedroom family homes situated in Queen’s Hill, near the historic village of Costessey. Proving popular, there are just three plots left available to buy here.

Just five miles from Norwich, these new homes offer the best of both worlds, providing an envious mix of picturesque countryside living and city centre amenities. Everything you need is right on your doorstep, Queen’s Hill has its own primary and nursery school, with several more also available in Costessey. It also has a post office, as well as an Asda and Sainsbury’s.

One house type in particular, ‘The Alder’, is a charming home offering three double bedrooms and a large open plan living and dining area, complemented by unique features including two bay windows to the front of the home and French doors leading to the garden.

David Thomas said: “It’s no wonder homes at St Walstans are so limited. It is positioned in an ideal location and is suited to a range of lifestyles, whether you’re a commuter who needs to reach Norwich on a regular basis, or a first time buyer who’s looking to secure their first home.”

St Walstan’s sales office and show homes are open daily 10am – 5pm (open until 7pm on Thursday). For more information call 07712 246842.

Incentives available may include Help to Buy.