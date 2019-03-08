Former city pub could become offices

A former pub could become offices after plans were put in to Norwich City Council.

The building, on Drayton Road, Mile Cross, has been used for a variety of businesses since the James I pub closed, including a hairdresser’s and a cafe.

The James I closed in 2007 and was left abandoned until 2010 when it was converted into properties and business units. It closed after Enterprise Inns failed to find another tenant.

It has been running as a cafe called Galley which has since closed.

According to documents submitted by K Garnham Design on behalf of NES Healthcare UK, the outside of the building would remain unchanged with new steps put in place to match it.

The interior would be refurbished into offices.

The documents say its opening hours would be from 9am until 5pm on weekdays with 17 jobs created and one part-time job.

NES Health Care UK have been contacted for comment.