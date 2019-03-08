Logo

Former city pub could become offices

PUBLISHED: 11:18 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 09 March 2019

The former pub on Drayton Road that could become offices. Picture: Archant

The former pub on Drayton Road that could become offices. Picture: Archant

Archant

A former pub could become offices after plans were put in to Norwich City Council.

The building, on Drayton Road, Mile Cross, has been used for a variety of businesses since the James I pub closed, including a hairdresser’s and a cafe.

The James I closed in 2007 and was left abandoned until 2010 when it was converted into properties and business units. It closed after Enterprise Inns failed to find another tenant.

It has been running as a cafe called Galley which has since closed.

According to documents submitted by K Garnham Design on behalf of NES Healthcare UK, the outside of the building would remain unchanged with new steps put in place to match it.

The interior would be refurbished into offices.

The documents say its opening hours would be from 9am until 5pm on weekdays with 17 jobs created and one part-time job.

NES Health Care UK have been contacted for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Life and soul of party’ took fatal overdose just weeks after mental health service discharged her

Dawn Pope died after taking an overdose of prescription drugs in August 2018, weeks after being discharged by the mental health service. Photo: Facebook, with permission of family

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Life and soul of party’ took fatal overdose just weeks after mental health service discharged her

Dawn Pope died after taking an overdose of prescription drugs in August 2018, weeks after being discharged by the mental health service. Photo: Facebook, with permission of family

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Onel Hernandez leads the charge in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Snow and strong winds set to hammer Norfolk

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk on Sunday. Picture: Nick Butcher

Footballer on target with new hair salon in Norwich

King's Lynn player Craig Parker at Missy's Hair

Former city pub could become offices

The former pub on Drayton Road that could become offices. Picture: Archant

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Drug dealer, dangerous driver and illegal tobacco worker

Alex Vedat (left), Joseph Sharpe (centre) and Ping He (right) were some of the people jailed in Norfolk this week. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists