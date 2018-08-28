Logo
Ad Feature

Do you have a bungalow to sell?

PUBLISHED: 08:24 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:35 07 December 2018

The humble bungalow? These properties have never been in more demand, say Watsons estate agents. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

The humble bungalow? These properties have never been in more demand, say Watsons estate agents. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

The humble bungalow was once considered the house type that style forgot. But not any more. And with more people living longer and less bungalows being built, single storey dwellings have never been more popular. Whatever would Granny say?

Nick Eley, partner, Watsons. Pic: www.edp24.co.ukNick Eley, partner, Watsons. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Nick Eley, from Watsons, discusses.

If you have a bungalow to sell, now really is the time.

Frazers Court, Norwich Road, Aylsham. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.ukFrazers Court, Norwich Road, Aylsham. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.uk

The population in the UK is getting older with 18 per cent aged 65 and over and 2.4 per cent aged 85 and over. Centenarians are the fastest growing age group in the UK, with the number of 100-year-olds almost doubling over a 14-year period.

But, as figures from the National House Building Council also show, the nation has fallen out of love with the bungalow as we just aren’t building enough. Figures show a rapid decline from 26,406 built 30 years ago to just 2,210 in 2017.

Frazers Court, Norwich Road, Aylsham. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.ukFrazers Court, Norwich Road, Aylsham. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.uk

Mr Eley, partner at Watsons, which needs more bungalows to sell because of awaiting buyers, said: “Not surprisingly, the numbers just don’t stack up for developers; some will say, why build one storey when the same plot can give you a two or even three storey house which can be sold for more?

“And it’s not just older people who want bungalows; we’ve found at Watsons a growing demand for single storey homes from families and young couples because of the enormous potential these properties offer to extend. The basic bungalow model can be taken on to create incredibly luxurious open plan living spaces with the roof space often ideal for creating an extra bedroom or study.”

The Sycamores, Warham Road, Wighton. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.ukThe Sycamores, Warham Road, Wighton. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.uk

So, who would have thought? The bungalow that “style forgot,” built between the two world wars and fairly basic in design, is suddenly in demand. This is particularly evident in Norfolk where one in 10 people is over the age of 75.

Add to the decreasing build numbers the fact that the social provision has dwindled, too, with councils nationwide selling off 15,300 bungalows over the past two years and what it means is: if you have a single storey home to sell, the buyers are most certainly there.

The Sycamores, Warham Road, Wighton. for sale with Watsons. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.ukThe Sycamores, Warham Road, Wighton. for sale with Watsons. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.uk

Mr Eley continued: “In Norfolk, large numbers of bungalows were built both in the 1930s and 1950s in areas like Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, and on the north Norfolk coast, in places like Sheringham, and you see many which were built in the 1980s.

“There are specialist retirement companies, but the trend seems to be towards building larger homes and apartments with the humble bungalow deemed a more unpopular choice by developers yet people want to live in these kinds of homes which offer so much potential.”

Apple Pickers Barn, Grove Lane, Holt. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.ukApple Pickers Barn, Grove Lane, Holt. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.uk

Such is the demand for bungalows, Watsons needs more instructions. It does currently have some on its books, ranging from the more modest in style to palatial homes offering four bedrooms or more for up to £875,000.

Of particular note is 3, Frazers Court, Norwich Road, Aylsham, for sale for £220,000 with Watsons Period & Prestige on 01263 733881.

This impressive contemporary designer home has a floor to ceiling glass wall and an open plan sitting room and kitchen/dining room, two double bedrooms and a private courtyard garden.

Apple Pickers Barn, Grove Lane, Holt. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.ukApple Pickers Barn, Grove Lane, Holt. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.uk

The Sycamores, Warham Road, Wighton, near Wells-next-the-Sea, is for sale for £750,000 with Watsons Period & Prestige on 01263 711021.

This is a fully refurbished and extended four bedroom single storey property with luxury interiors.

Apple Pickers Barn, Grove Lane, Holt, is for sale for £875,000 with Watsons Period & Prestige on 01263 711021.

This detached residence offers four en suite bedrooms, a superb sitting room with a multi-fuel stove, a vaulted reception hall and a quality John Lewis kitchen. This has two bedrooms upstairs, but in fact, the current owners have used these for guests only, so it offers ideal accommodation for those looking for a bungalow.

For more information, contact Watsons Period & Prestige on 01603 619916

www.watsons-property.co.uk

If you have a bungalow to sell, please contact Nick Eley at Watsons on 01603 619916 or email him at n.eley@watsons-property.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Latest Property Articles

‘Marmite’ plans for Norwich’s Anglia Square given approval, but government could have final say

Dan Grimmer
How one of the homes at the revamped Anglia Square could look. Pic: Weston Homes.

The developer behind the £271m Anglia Square revamp has likened the scheme to Marmite - conceding that some people will hate it.

Ad Feature Do you have a bungalow to sell?

Caroline Culot
The humble bungalow? These properties have never been in more demand, say Watsons estate agents. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

The humble bungalow was once considered the house type that style forgot. But not any more. And with more people living longer and less bungalows being built, single storey dwellings have never been more popular. Whatever would Granny say?

Video It’s a yes! Anglia Square £271m revamp agreed after fierce six-hour debate

Dan Grimmer
The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

The controversial £271m redevelopment of Norwich’s Anglia Square has been approved by city councillors.

Live ‘Abomination’ claim as decision over Norwich’s Anglia Square approaches

Dan Grimmer
The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

It would be an “abomination” if the £271m Anglia Square revamp is given the go-ahead, the Lord Mayor of Norwich has said, as councillors get ready to make a decision on the controversial scheme.

Family to get keys to new home after caravan protest threat

Simon Parkin
Heather Gardens development in Hethersett where Scott and Gemma Wilson hope to finally get the keys to their new home from Taylor Wimpey. Picture: Archant Library

A family that had threatened to stage a protest at a Norfolk housing development over fears they could be homeless at Christmas have finally been promised the keys to their new home.

Anglia Square: City councillors get ready to make decision on £271m revamp

Dan Grimmer
City councillors will meet on December 6 to discuss the future of Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A decision on whether to grant permission for one of the most contentious and biggest planning applications Norwich has seen for years will be made today.

Anglia Square revamp could create 500 new jobs and pump £40m into economy, say Norwich City Council officers

Dan Grimmer
A decision over the future of Anglia Square will be made on Thursday, December 6. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The controversial revamp of Norwich’s Anglia Square has the potential to create more than 500 new jobs, while people living in the new homes could spend up to £40m a year, council officers have said.

‘Call time on this faceless, universal form of development’ - designer Wayne Hemingway joins Anglia Square revamp debate

Dan Grimmer
Designer Wayne Hemingway has joined the debate over plans for Norwich's Anglia Square. Pic: Nick Butcher

Designer Wayne Hemingway has joined the debate over the £271m plans for Anglia Square, urging city councillors to reject the proposals.

Businesswoman who was forced to pull out of the city centre enjoys her ‘best year’ in the suburbs

Caroline Culot
Yvonne Astley, of Astley & Co, was forced to relocate her business from Rose Lane in the city centre to Constitution Hill in the suburbs. Pic; www.astleyandco.com

An estate agent who had to pull out of a city centre office said she has enjoyed her ‘best year ever’ at premises in the suburbs - as the debate continues over whether businesses are being driven out of Norwich.

Watchdog backs call for government to have final say on Anglia Square revamp if city councillors say yes

Dan Grimmer
A decision over the plans for Anglia Square will be taken on Thursday, December 6. Photo: Weston Homes

A call for the government to make the final decision if councillors grant permission for the £271m Anglia Square revamp has been backed by civic watchdog the Norwich Society.

Nine new homes could be built behind historic Norwich building

Dan Grimmer
Crystal House in Cattle Market Street, Norwich. Photo credit: Heist Films

A fresh bid has been lodged over the future use of Norwich’s Grade II-listed Crystal House - and to build nine homes behind the back of the historic building.

Norwich is ‘in danger of driving away businesses,’ say property agents

Caroline Culot
Hardwick House, once one of Norwich's finest buildings, is boarded up and now available to let. Pic: Luke Powell.

Norwich is in danger of losing business investment because of a shortage of good quality commercial premises and an increasing number of road closures.

Ad Feature Why you need to market your home for sale to the widest audience possible

Caroline Culot
There are all kinds of ways to market your home for sale, say Sheron Harley at the Property Shop. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

In today’s fast paced and technology driven society, it is essential to market your property in the most effective way, with the widest exposure. Sheron Harley, managing director of the Property Shop, discusses.

Developer of Norwich’s Anglia Square hopes to avoid paying £8.8m levy

Dan Grimmer
The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Developers behind plans for Norwich’s Anglia Square are hoping to be excused from paying almost £9m, if their proposals get the go-ahead.

Ad Feature Want or need to sell a home quickly? Try Auction House

Caroline Culot
Auction can be cthe solution if you want to sell a property quickly. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Are you looking to sell a property quickly? Auction House, with four sale rooms in East Anglia, has the answer.

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Caroline Culot
Hardwick House, once one of Norwich's finest buildings, is boarded up and now available to let. Pic: Luke Powell.

Hardwick House, one of the most impressive buildings in Norwich which is currently empty and boarded up, could become a pub as it goes up for rental after its £1.6 million sale falls through.

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

Dan Grimmer
The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

The controversial £271m proposal to revamp Norwich’s Anglia Square has been recommended for approval.

Controversial move to excuse Norwich developers from paying thousands agreed

Dan Grimmer
The Mile Cross depot. Picture: Google

A controversial move to excuse some developers in Norwich from paying a levy of thousands of pounds is crucial if sites are not to stand derelict, council leaders have insisted.

More than £1m to be spent to turn Norwich offices into council homes

Dan Grimmer
Norwich City Council's offices on Bullard Road, which could be turned into housing. Picture: Google

More than £1m is to be spent to turn a block of offices into seven council homes.

Estate agents declare a ‘record breaking’ year for sales despite figures showing a 12 per cent nose dive

Caroline Culot
House sales are down across the region - but some estate agents are still reporting record months for transactions. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

‘Brexit is Brexit and people still want to move’ - that was the message from estate agents working in Norfolk and Suffolk who declare 2018 has been a better year for sales than 2017 despite new gloomy figures showing a 12 per cent fall in transactions.

Norwich man looking forward to Christmas after homeless charity gave him chance to rebuild his life

Peter Walsh
A picture of 'Stuart' who has now found accommodation thanks to the help of Emmaus homelessness charity. PIC: Supplied by Emmaus.

He spent last winter homeless and on the streets but this Christmas a Norwich man will have a roof over his head after he has been helped by a charity.

Number of homes sold in Norfolk and Suffolk take a nose dive as political uncertainty deters buyers

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Despite house prices rising, the number of properties sold has fallen; down by 12 per cent in Norfolk and 8 per cent in Suffolk compared with the same period last year, new figures reveal.

Ad Feature Want to use Help to Buy? You still have time.

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Important news for future house hunters contained in October’s budget was that the government’s Help to Buy scheme is to be extended – but only until 2023.

Ad Feature What are the legalities involved in selling off your garden land?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

If you’re thinking about selling part of your garden land for development, there are several things to consider. Carolyn Bunn, from Spire Solicitors, discusses.

‘Clone city’ or bringing Norwich into 21st Century? It’s crunch time for Anglia Square

Dan Grimmer
The view towards St Augustine's Church in the plans for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

It is one of the most contentious and biggest planning applications Norwich has seen for years - the revamp of Anglia Square - and a decision is just weeks away. How did we get to this point? And what is being planned? Dan Grimmer reports.

Norfolk house builders win industry ‘Oscar’ at national awards event

Caroline Culot
Joff and Juliette from Fleur presented with the award with Gabby Logan and Jack Whitehall. Pic: www.whathouse.com

A Norfolk couple who are house builders have won a national award at a ceremony likened to the ‘Oscars of the construction industry.’

Five years on from green light and still no houses built at arson-hit site near Norwich

Luke Powell
The Pinebanks folly and site from White Farm Lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It is a derelict, fire-hit site that has been sitting empty for a decade in Thorpe St Andrew.

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Marc Betts
Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bedroom house.

Revival of ‘ghost’ ponds project and switched-on pupils scoop top county awards

Dan Grimmer
Members of North Walsham Conservation Group, winners of the Thriving Countryside award at the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Awards ceremony 2018, held at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: CPRE

From bringing ‘ghost’ ponds back to life, to environmentally switched-on schoolchildren and energy-efficient social housing - projects in Norfolk have been celebrated with awards.

Ad Feature What is the importance of feedback?

Caroline Culot
pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

What’s the importance to a firm of feedback? Ben Rivett, of Savills’ Norwich residential team, discusses.

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Caroline Culot
Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Situated at the end of a no-through road, you would never have reason to find this magnificent house, originally the home of an esteemed Norwich coroner. And yes, it really is on a hill! Property editor Caroline Culot had the joy of visiting Hill House in Bramerton, for sale for £2.5million.

Controversial Norwich homes site could land City Hall housing award

Dan Grimmer
The new Passivhaus development at Goldsmith Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From controversy to accolade - a Norwich housing development is up for an award.

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Caroline Culot
Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

This mid terraced house was bought at auction last year and the owners have completely renovated it, transforming it inside, and have now put it back on the market for sale for a guide price of £595,000.

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

Tom Bristow
The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

The landlord of a squalid block of city flats told his sales agent to report tenants who complained so he could kick them out.

Video See the panoramic view of the sea from these new homes for sale

Caroline Culot
St Mary's, Lowestoft. Pic: www.aldreds.co.uk

If you like the idea of really being by the sea, you might like to view a new development based on the site of a former convent right opposite the beach and sea. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit St Mary’s in Lowestoft where homes are for sale with Aldreds ranging from £160,000 to £400,000.I grew up by the sea just a bit further down the coast and I absolutely adore the sound of the waves crashing. There’s nothing like a bracing walk on the beach in the winter for clearing your head. And, there’s something really rewarding about braving the water and having a swim in the summer - even more rewarding is the hot chocolate afterwards to get the feeling back in your fingers and toes! So, I relished an invitation to see this new development of 20 homes which have been built by Cripps Developments on Rectory Road literally a pebble’s throw from the seafront and beach. Ten properties have already been sold leaving 10 available ranging from a one bedroom ground floor apartment to a three/five bedroom end terraced house.

Ad Feature Winter is coming but what does that mean for the new homes market?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Tom Amis of Savills’ Norwich-based new homes team reflects on the market.

Norwich-based Spire Solicitors shortlisted for two national awards

Caroline Culot
Spire Solicitors; from left to right: Sharron Tennant, Kristian Tangen-Sorgendal. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.uk

Spire Solicitors LLP are pleased to announce they have been shortlisted for two national awards to celebrate their achievements after another successful year. The awards are a part of LawNet and follow on from the firm being crowned Law Firm of the Year in 2017/2018.

Ad Feature Do I have to pay extra stamp duty if I buy a home with an annexe?

Caroline Culot
project facades brick two-story house. building volume.

Natalie Briggs, conveyancing executive at Spire Solicitors LLP, takes a look at the stamp duty implications when purchasing a property with an annexe.

Ad Feature Are you renting out a room on Airbnb?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Are you renting out a room of your house? Tax expert Jon Hook, from Norwich Accountancy Services, discusses ‘rent a room relief.’

How are new homes being designed to reflect the current changes in our lifestyles?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

How are new homes being built to reflect our changing lifestyles? Edward Parker from Bennett Homes, discusses.

Ad Feature Does let-to-buy offer an escape from the housing market?

Caroline Culot
Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

How will the rental sector be affected by the impact of last week’s budget? Mike White, from Martin & Co in Norwich discusses.

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Sophie Smith
Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

A family have told of their shock after developers on their housing estate left their car completely covered in mud and started working at 6.30am at weekends.

Updated Two of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sell, one for in excess of £31.5 million

Caroline Culot
Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Some may fear the housing market is slowing but not in East Anglia where two of the biggest country estates have sold: Sutton Hall Estate for well in excess of its £31.5 million price tag and Lodge Farm, part of the Riddlesworth Estate, Gasthorpe, which sold for around £9.5 million.

Do you live in the NR31, NR1 or NR32 postcode areas?

Caroline Culot
Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

The NR31 postcode area - covering locations like Yarmouth, Gorleston and Bradwell continues to be where the most homes sold in the whole of Norfolk and Suffolk over the past few months, according to a new report.

Plans for nearly 200 homes and school in ever-growing village

Bethany Wales
Nearly 200 houses are set to be built on developers Taylor Wimpey A2 Hethersett site. Photo: Taylor Wimpey

Plans have been submitted to build nearly 200 more homes in an ever expanding Norfolk village.

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Most Read

Businesswoman who was forced to pull out of the city centre enjoys her ‘best year’ in the suburbs

Norwich is ‘in danger of driving away businesses,’ say property agents

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Ad Feature Do you have a bungalow to sell?

New improved website to help Norfolk house hunters

Local Guide