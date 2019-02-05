Logo

Where does your road sit? Norwich streets get Monopoly makeover

05 February, 2019 - 17:07
Average house prices by Norwich streets shown Monopoly style. Photo: thomas-sanderson.co.uk

thomassanderson.co.uk

You can now see how the average house prices in Norwich look, street by street, in the style of a Monopoly board.

The recently launched Property Wars tool gives you the chance to feel like a tabletop tycoon as you enter the name of a city and discover property prices ranked from lowest to highest.

The cheapest street in the Norwich area is listed as Woodhill Rise, New Costessey, where the average property price is estimated at just £39,660.

On the other end of the spectrum, a property on Church Avenue could set you back around £1m.

Fairfield road is another pricey top-tier entry with an average house price value of £965,000 and Trafford Road is in the second most expensive bracket, with average house prices set at £385,625.

Aldryche Road in central Norwich falls just below the national average of around £227,000 at £215,000.

Connaught Road, NR2, tops the national average at £236,875.

As well as colour coding property prices on the board to compare with the likes of Monopoly’s Old Kent Road to Mayfair, the tool - by thomas-sanderson.co.uk - allows you to click on each street’s icon below the board to see a Google street view of the area.

