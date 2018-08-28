Logo

Do you want to live just 40 metres away from the NDR?

PUBLISHED: 10:52 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 02 January 2019

A house hunter could end up living just 40 metres from the NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A house hunter could end up living just 40 metres from the NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A house hunter could soon be living just 40 metres away from the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) after plans to turn a county council office into a home were lodged.

Initially a three-bed bungalow, it was transformed into an office for the Norfolk County Council NDR team, and played a major role in the creation of the road, which is now known as the Broadland Northway.

Plans have been submitted to Broadland District Council to turn the building in Newman Road, Rackheath, back to a bungalow. Despite the property being just 40 metres away from the NDR on its eastern side, NPS Property Consultants say that it would be “acceptable” for residential use once a two-metre fence is erected to meet noise regulations.

No further work will be needed to the building, which includes a garage and conservatory.

The western side of the property is surrounded by wildlife.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Van crashes into traffic lights on Norwich’s ring road

Emergency services were called to a crash on Norwich's ring road. Picture: Archant library.

Thorpe End man given curfew over festive period for £36,000 false benefit claims has confiscation hearing adjourned

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Please start Christmas later – and let it last longer

Christmas Procession at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul Hurst
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists