Homes for sale which are well above par for the golf enthusiast

The bungalow at Richmond Park golf club, for sale.

If you’re a fan of golf, this could be your dream home, a property for sale overlooking the course and right next to the clubhouse!

Inside the bungalow for sale at Richmond Park golf club.

If you’re a golf enthusiast, you may have dreamed of living close to a club; but how about buying a home that’s actually overlooking the course and even better, next to the clubhouse?

A three bedroom property is for sale for offers in excess of £130,000 that is situated in the grounds of the picturesque Richmond Park Golf Club, Saham Road, Watton with stunning views of the course and a short walk from the Colonial style clubhouse.

The terraced bungalow has been used for golfing holidays as part of a range of holiday lets and would make a superb second home for any golf fan.

The view from the bungalow for sale at Richmond Park golf club.

Arranged over two floors, the downstairs accommodation offers a large open plan kitchen/lounge/diner, a bedroom (currently arranged as a twin room) and a shower room. There are a further two good sized bedrooms (also arranged as twin rooms) and another shower room on the first floor

Richmond Park Golf Course has 18 holes in a parkland setting with a clubhouse built in 1990.

The clubhouse at Richmond Park golf club.

Or, if you fancy creating your own home, a range of unconverted barns are also for sale at the entrance to another golf club. The residential development site at Rookery Park Golf Club, Beccles Road, Carlton Colville, is for sale by auction for a guide price of £360,000 - £385,000.

Coming under the hammer at the next Brown & Co auction in December is this group of traditional, unconverted barns with planning consent for conversion to six dwellings, situated at the entrance to the golf club.

For more information on the bungalow at Richmond Park golf club, contact Attik estate agents on 01362 694800 and for the unconverted barns at Rookery Park golf club, contact Brown & Co on 01603 629871.