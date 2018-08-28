Video

Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Situated at the end of a no-through road, you would never have reason to find this magnificent house, originally the home of an esteemed Norwich coroner. And yes, it really is on a hill! Property editor Caroline Culot had the joy of visiting Hill House in Bramerton, for sale for £2.5million.

This is a house which is situated at the end of a no through road, helpfully named after the residence, Hill House Road. You would never know it was there and would never have cause to drive down but when you do, the house, late Victorian and built with many stunning architectural features, looms large and quite beautiful.

I visited this week and you just catch a glimpse through the trees of the most superb pair of chimneys and then some crow-step gables and then its castellated additions which act to give status and credence, literally giving a house the shape of a mini castle. Surrounded by rows of gorgeous pink nerines and situated on one of the very few ‘hills’ or bumps Norfolk can offer, this house in seven glorious acres commands an utterly breath-taking panoramic view over the Yare valley. Cows could be seen in the distance grazing and you would never think you were only few minutes drive from the city.

Hill House was originally the home of a Victorian city coroner, William Wilde who died, aged 76, in 1866. He was a man of very good repute, described as ‘filling several important offices’ but there are hints that his involvement in party politics may have cost him an even higher position in society. History repeating itself, judging by yesterday’s Brexit events?...In one news archive Mr Wilde is described that ‘in the discharge of the duties of those offices he was enabled by his unusual shrewedness and business talent to give general satisfaction to the public.

“He was uniformly zealous in whatever cause he undertook, and had a universal repute for faithfully serving those who gave him their confidence. He was also naturally a man of kindly disposition, and we have heard of many instances in which he helped those who were in trouble. He was distinguished for sagacity, perseverance, and determination of purpose - qualities which enabled him to rise from a comparatively humble position, and which perhaps, if he had not been so much immersed in party politics, would have carried him to a yet higher position in society.’

If anyone knows any more about this wonderful sounding gentleman, please do let me know.

So, you have everything you could wish for in the impressive situation of Hill House, overlooking the River Yare from an elevated, safe distance and over more recent years it has been improved by the current owners. There is a fabulous balcony from one of the main receptions where you can sit and take in that marvellous view, for example. However, this is a house which also works hard for you; there is a separate cottage which is currently used as a holiday let and brings in an annual income of £22,000 as well as a pellet boiler with an annual RHI (Renewable Heat Incentive) payment of £12,781.44 until March 31, 2022. The owners have also put in new riverside decking (private) which offers 68 metres of mooring and three double power towers that could be let out.

Then there is the house itself which has that interesting castellated tower with mullion windows. Overall, it offers just under 5,000 square feet of accommodation over four floors. I loved the hallway with the most beautiful oak staircase and you have a reception with a fireplace and the most beautiful stripped herringbone wooden floor. You also have a drawing room with another fireplace and herringbone floor as well as a modern kitchen/breakfast room with a staircase leading down to a gym, shower and sauna. Upstairs, off a large galleried landing with a roof lantern bringing in light, is a study, a family bathroom and five bedrooms, two of which are en suite. Up another flight of stairs takes you to the tower room, resembling a converted attic, offering a further en suite bedroom and if you are feeling really plucky, a vertical ladder takes you to the rooftop. Luckily for me, it was locked up at the time!

Hill House, Bramerton is for sale as a whole for £2.5million or the house without the cottage is £2.175million with Sowerbys on 01603 761441.