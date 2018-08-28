Logo
Video

Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

PUBLISHED: 07:58 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:40 16 November 2018

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Situated at the end of a no-through road, you would never have reason to find this magnificent house, originally the home of an esteemed Norwich coroner. And yes, it really is on a hill! Property editor Caroline Culot had the joy of visiting Hill House in Bramerton, for sale for £2.5million.

The tower at Hill House at Bramerton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe tower at Hill House at Bramerton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mullion windows in the tower at Hill House at Bramerton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMullion windows in the tower at Hill House at Bramerton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Decorative chimneys at Hill House at Bramerton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDecorative chimneys at Hill House at Bramerton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

This is a house which is situated at the end of a no through road, helpfully named after the residence, Hill House Road. You would never know it was  there and would never have cause to drive down but when you do, the house, late Victorian and built with many stunning architectural features, looms large and quite beautiful.

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

I visited this week and you just catch a glimpse through the trees of the most superb pair of chimneys and then some crow-step gables and then its castellated additions which act to give status and credence, literally giving a house the shape of a mini castle. Surrounded by rows of gorgeous pink nerines and situated on one of the very few ‘hills’ or bumps Norfolk can offer, this house in seven glorious acres commands an utterly breath-taking panoramic view over the Yare valley. Cows could be seen in the distance grazing and you would never think you were only few minutes drive from the city.

Hill House was originally the home of a Victorian city coroner, William Wilde who died, aged 76, in 1866. He was a man of very good repute, described as ‘filling several important offices’ but there are hints that his involvement in party politics may have cost him an even higher position in society. History repeating itself, judging by yesterday’s Brexit events?...In one news archive Mr Wilde is described that ‘in the discharge of the duties of those offices he was enabled by his unusual shrewedness and business talent to give general satisfaction to the public.

“He was uniformly zealous in whatever cause he undertook, and had a universal repute for faithfully serving those who gave him their confidence. He was also naturally a man of kindly disposition, and we have heard of many instances in which he helped those who were in trouble. He was distinguished for sagacity, perseverance, and determination of purpose - qualities which enabled him to rise from a comparatively humble position, and which perhaps, if he had not been so much immersed in party politics, would have carried him to a yet higher position in society.’

If anyone knows any more about this wonderful sounding gentleman, please do let me know.

So, you have everything you could wish for in the impressive situation of Hill House, overlooking the River Yare from an elevated, safe distance and over more recent years it has been improved by the current owners. There is a fabulous balcony from one of the main receptions where you can sit and take in that marvellous view, for example. However, this is a house which also works hard for you; there is a separate cottage which is currently used as a holiday let and brings in an annual income of £22,000 as well  as a pellet boiler with an annual RHI (Renewable Heat Incentive) payment of £12,781.44 until March 31, 2022. The owners have also put in new riverside decking (private) which offers 68 metres of mooring and three double power towers that could be let out.

Then there is the house itself which has that interesting castellated tower with mullion windows. Overall, it offers just under 5,000 square feet of accommodation over four floors. I loved the hallway with the most beautiful oak staircase and you have a reception with a fireplace and the most beautiful stripped herringbone wooden floor. You also have a drawing room with another fireplace and herringbone floor as well as a modern kitchen/breakfast room with a staircase leading down to a gym, shower and sauna. Upstairs, off a large galleried landing with a roof lantern bringing in light, is a study, a family bathroom and five bedrooms, two of which are en suite. Up another flight of stairs takes you to the tower room, resembling a converted attic, offering a further en suite bedroom and if you are feeling really plucky, a vertical ladder takes you to the rooftop. Luckily for me, it was locked up at the time!

Hill House, Bramerton is for sale as a whole for £2.5million or the house without the cottage is £2.175million with Sowerbys on 01603 761441.

Topic Tags:

Latest Property Articles

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Caroline Culot
Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Situated at the end of a no-through road, you would never have reason to find this magnificent house, originally the home of an esteemed Norwich coroner. And yes, it really is on a hill! Property editor Caroline Culot had the joy of visiting Hill House in Bramerton, for sale for £2.5million.

Controversial Norwich homes site could land City Hall housing award

Dan Grimmer
The new Passivhaus development at Goldsmith Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From controversy to accolade - a Norwich housing development is up for an award.

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Caroline Culot
Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

This mid terraced house was bought at auction last year and the owners have completely renovated it, transforming it inside, and have now put it back on the market for sale for a guide price of £595,000.

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

Tom Bristow
The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

The landlord of a squalid block of city flats told his sales agent to report tenants who complained so he could kick them out.

Video See the panoramic view of the sea from these new homes for sale

Caroline Culot
St Mary's, Lowestoft. Pic: www.aldreds.co.uk

If you like the idea of really being by the sea, you might like to view a new development based on the site of a former convent right opposite the beach and sea. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit St Mary’s in Lowestoft where homes are for sale with Aldreds ranging from £160,000 to £400,000.I grew up by the sea just a bit further down the coast and I absolutely adore the sound of the waves crashing. There’s nothing like a bracing walk on the beach in the winter for clearing your head. And, there’s something really rewarding about braving the water and having a swim in the summer - even more rewarding is the hot chocolate afterwards to get the feeling back in your fingers and toes! So, I relished an invitation to see this new development of 20 homes which have been built by Cripps Developments on Rectory Road literally a pebble’s throw from the seafront and beach. Ten properties have already been sold leaving 10 available ranging from a one bedroom ground floor apartment to a three/five bedroom end terraced house.

Ad Feature Winter is coming but what does that mean for the new homes market?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Tom Amis of Savills’ Norwich-based new homes team reflects on the market.

Norwich-based Spire Solicitors shortlisted for two national awards

Caroline Culot
Spire Solicitors; from left to right: Sharron Tennant, Kristian Tangen-Sorgendal. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.uk

Spire Solicitors LLP are pleased to announce they have been shortlisted for two national awards to celebrate their achievements after another successful year. The awards are a part of LawNet and follow on from the firm being crowned Law Firm of the Year in 2017/2018.

Ad Feature Do I have to pay extra stamp duty if I buy a home with an annexe?

Caroline Culot
project facades brick two-story house. building volume.

Natalie Briggs, conveyancing executive at Spire Solicitors LLP, takes a look at the stamp duty implications when purchasing a property with an annexe.

Ad Feature Are you renting out a room on Airbnb?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Are you renting out a room of your house? Tax expert Jon Hook, from Norwich Accountancy Services, discusses ‘rent a room relief.’

How are new homes being designed to reflect the current changes in our lifestyles?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

How are new homes being built to reflect our changing lifestyles? Edward Parker from Bennett Homes, discusses.

Ad Feature Does let-to-buy offer an escape from the housing market?

Caroline Culot
Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

How will the rental sector be affected by the impact of last week’s budget? Mike White, from Martin & Co in Norwich discusses.

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Sophie Smith
Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

A family have told of their shock after developers on their housing estate left their car completely covered in mud and started working at 6.30am at weekends.

Updated Two of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sell, one for in excess of £31.5 million

Caroline Culot
Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Some may fear the housing market is slowing but not in East Anglia where two of the biggest country estates have sold: Sutton Hall Estate for well in excess of its £31.5 million price tag and Lodge Farm, part of the Riddlesworth Estate, Gasthorpe, which sold for around £9.5 million.

Do you live in the NR31, NR1 or NR32 postcode areas?

Caroline Culot
Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

The NR31 postcode area - covering locations like Yarmouth, Gorleston and Bradwell continues to be where the most homes sold in the whole of Norfolk and Suffolk over the past few months, according to a new report.

Plans for nearly 200 homes and school in ever-growing village

Bethany Wales
Nearly 200 houses are set to be built on developers Taylor Wimpey A2 Hethersett site. Photo: Taylor Wimpey

Plans have been submitted to build nearly 200 more homes in an ever expanding Norfolk village.

More than 230 objections submitted against plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

Marc Betts
Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents have submitted more than 230 objections to a planning application to build 148 homes in Norfolk.

Care home proposals revealed for ‘eyesore’ shoe factory site

Luke Powell
The land, which is located next door to Rishi restaurant on Mousehold Lane, has been vacant since 2004 when the factory closed. Photo: Luke Powell

The former Start-rite shoe factory site in Norwich could finally be redeveloped more than a decade after it closed.

YMCA selling Norwich property for £850,000

Luke Powell
YMCA Norfolk said the house on Unthank Road is being sold to allow the charity to invest in more family-friendly accommodation in the city. Photo: Luke Powell

A charity that helps disadvantaged young people is selling one of its Edwardian properties in Norwich for £850,000.

House prices set to rise in the east by nearly 10 per cent in new five year forecast

Caroline Culot
Houses in Cromer. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Your home in the east of England could be worth on average 9.3 per cent more in 2023 - but this is not as much as areas in the north which could see values soar by over 21 per cent, a new report highlights today.

Video See how GORGEOUS this 16th century house is, for sale for £1.35m

Caroline Culot
Knapton Old Hall, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

This Grade II listed house, which dates in part as far back as the early 1500s, is architecturally exceptional but it has been given a complete make-over by the current vendors who have improved it and dressed it with the most beautiful interiors. Property editor Caroline Culot enjoyed a visit to see Knapton Old Hall, for sale for £1.35 million.

Is your conservatory warm enough for winter?

Rebecca MacNaughton
In summer, it's often our favourite room in the house - but is your conservatory ready for winter?

Don’t abandon your conservatory this winter – warm it up, instead.

Through the keyhole – interior designers reveal their favourite rooms

Rebecca MacNaughton
The hallway in Paula Gundry's home is an eclectic mix of personal items

They spend their working day creating beautiful, sought-after spaces for their clients – but when it comes to their own homes, what are some of Norfolk’s interior designers’ favourite rooms?

Is your home heating ready for winter?

Sophie Stainthorpe
Ensuring your heating system in tip-top shape will keep those chilly winter days at bay.

Winter’s just around the corner so, to help keep you warm and cosy, we asked Oliver Murphy, retail operations manager at Gasway, to answer some home heating questions.

Video See inside the luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

Caroline Culot
The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

TV racing presenter and a former jockey, Emma Spencer is selling her palatial Newmarket home. EDP property editor Caroline Culot went to visit The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale for a guide price of £3.5 million.

Fight to stop Anglia Square revamp could go to the government

Dan Grimmer
The revised plan for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

The bid to revamp Norwich’s Anglia Square has been dealt a potential blow, after watchdog Historic England lodged a fresh objection and signalled it would take its battle to stop the scheme to the government.

Video Derelict Norfolk farmhouse sells for nearly half a million at auction

Caroline Culot
Spratts Green Farmhouse, Aylsham. Pic: www.arnoldskeys.com

A Grade II listed farmhouse needing complete renovation went under the hammer for £480,000 today at auction. Here are the full results.

Video Heritage watchdogs list Prospect House sculpture, ahead of decision over homes, offices and shops blueprint

Dan Grimmer
The sculpture by Bernard Meadows. Pic: Archant.

A decision over the future of the site of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News’s Prospect House is due to be made by city councillors next week.

Ad Feature Regency Residential brings luxury apartments to Norwich

Caroline Culot
Grosvenor House. Pic: submitted.

What once was an office block on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is now a plush apartment development brought to the city by Regency Residential and more than half way to being completely sold out. So what do these one, two and three bedroom homes at Grosvenor House, ranging in price from £154,375 to £284,950, have to offer?

Ad Feature How do you sell an empty house?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

We buy with our eyes and nothing sells a house more than evocative photographs. But when a house is completely empty, how do you sell that all important concept, a lifestyle? Nick Eley, a partner at Watsons, can help you.

600-home development proposed off main road through Bradwell

Joseph Norton
The site just off Beccles Road in Bradwell where Lanpro proposes to build its 600 homes. Picture: Joseph Norton

Developers are preparing proposals to build 600 homes and a petrol station just off the main road through Bradwell.

Video See inside the final home for sale in a converted Norfolk watermill once earmarked for demolition

Caroline Culot
Aylsham watermill: beautifully restored and where the last home is for sale. Pic: www.arnoldskeys.com

It began as a pension project but 14 long years later, the renovation of Aylsham’s watermill is finally complete and the third and last property is up for sale. Property editor Caroline Culot went to take a look at Wagtail, for sale for a guide price of £625,000.

Video See inside this beautiful former rectory for sale for £1.95m

Caroline Culot
The Old Rectory, Wells-Next-the-Sea, for sale. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hidden away in the heart of Wells-Next-The-Sea is the most beautiful Grade II listed Georgian former rectory. Its structure is divine and it has been renovated and dressed in a contemporary style. Property editor Caroline Culot had the privilege of visiting The Old Rectory, Church Street.

Homes for sale which are well above par for the golf enthusiast

Caroline Culot
The bungalow at Richmond Park golf club, for sale. Pic: www.attikpropertyservices.co.uk

If you’re a fan of golf, this could be your dream home, a property for sale overlooking the course and right next to the clubhouse!

Buy this home built in the reign of Queen Elizabeth I

Caroline Culot
Tudor Cottage, Palgrave. Pic: TW Gaze.

Buy this house which dates to 1580, the reign of Elizabeth I and full of original features like mullioned windows and exposed timbers.

Student accommodation block could be demolished and redeveloped in city centre

Luke Powell
Mary Chapman Court, which could be knocked down and replaced by new student flats. Pic: Archant.

A student accommodation block and disused car park could be demolished in Norwich city centre.

Opinion Leaving a big city for...a smaller one!

Caroline Culot
Autumn in Thorpe Green, Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY, Archant Norfolk

Recently returned to Norfolk from London, the newest member of Savills’ residential sales team, Polly Hughes, focuses on the powerful pull of life in and around Norwich.

Historic England concerned over plans to build near 15th century ruins

Luke Powell
Historic England has expressed concern about the potential impact to the remains of Drayton Old Lodge, which is a Grade II* listed building. Picture: Katy Walters

Historic England has raised concern over proposals for 30 new homes next to the remains of a 15th century lodge in Drayton.

Opinion Have you thought of saving money by doing a small scale self build?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Fancy doing a self-build but got limited funds? You can do on a smaller scale, says Ron Beattie, of Beattie Passive.

Opinion The true cost of delivering new homes

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

What are all the ‘hidden’ costs developers have to pay when building new homes? Tony Abel, of Abel Homes, explains the expense of building homes which many people are unaware of.

House prices go up in Norfolk by 1.3 per cent - equating to a 4.3 per cent rise for the year

Caroline Culot
Pic: gettyimages.co.uk

Your home in Norfolk went up in value in August - with areas of Breckland going up by the most, and by the least in the west of the county, new figures show.

Updated UPDATED: View our interactive map to find out where new homes are being built

Luke Powell
Thousands of new homes are going to be built in Norwich and its surrounding areas over the coming years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Thousands of new homes are going to be built in Norwich and its surrounding areas over the coming years.

Video See inside a historic house for sale where two heroines were born

Caroline Culot
Gurney Court, where number one is for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

A late 16th century townhouse in the centre of Norwich is for sale for £425,000 where not one, but two famous heroines were born.

What kind of home can you buy in Norwich for £200,000?

Caroline Culot
Wherry Road, a two bedroom apartment for sale. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

It’s no surprise that some areas of Norwich command higher house prices than others but where do you get the most for your money? Property editor Caroline Culot looks at what you can buy for £200,000, well under the cost of the average property, £271,257, in the city.

See inside this luxury coastal home built on the site of an old bungalow for sale for £1.395 million

Caroline Culot
The Smithy, New Road, Blakeney, for sale. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

It once was the site of an old bungalow but now it’s a sensational new home with a price tag to match. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit The Smithy, New Road, Blakeney.

Plans lodged for hundreds of new homes near NDR

Luke Powell
Lincolnshire-based developer Larkfleet Homes is seeking permission to build 550 properties on a 57- acre site to the south of Smee Lane. Photo: Luke Powell

Hundreds of homes could be built near Thorpe St Andrew as new plans emerge for land next to the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Most Read

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Norwich’s Riverside - a work still in progress

The millionaire and Turkish princess behind squalid Norwich flats

Local Guide