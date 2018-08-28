Get a head start on your 2019 home search with Lovell

The new year is a time when many people are making changes to their lives – and it is also a time when many people begin looking for a new home.

If moving home tops your to-do list for 2019, Lovell Homes in East Anglia is the place to go for a headstart on your property search with the company set to launch some fantastic new developments locally.

St Mary’s View, Gislingham, features an impressive collection of stylish three-,four- and five-bedroom detached homes in a lovely Suffolk village just 15 minutes from Diss.

Designed to blend with their village setting, homes will be traditional in style, providing high-quality, contemporary interiors and generous gardens. Careful landscaping ensures the development complements the countryside location with a number of homes even set to provide extra wildlife habitats through bird and bat boxes.

An extensive range of house types guarantees that a wide range of buyers are catered for, with the largest homes offering just under 2,500 sq ft of beautifully-designed living space. Unusually, the development also features a number of three-bedroom bungalows. It’s expected that the show homes and marketing suite will open in the spring with the first completions anticipated for late summer.

A truly thriving community, Gislingham itself has an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’-rated primary school, plus a shop and a pub. By road, the A140 and A143 are easily accessible for travel to Norwich, Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds. Train services to London Liverpool Street go from Diss or Stowmarket.

Lovell is also preparing to unveil Wensum Grange, a brand-new development of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses in the flourishing market town of Fakenham, surrounded by scenic countryside and only ten miles from the spectacular north Norfolk coast. Taking its name from the river Wensum, which flows through the town, the development will offer a selection of homes ideal for buyers ranging from first-time purchasers and families seeking more space to downsizers. The marketing suite and show home are due to be launched in late summer with a temporary sales office set to open in the spring.

“2019 is going to be an exciting year for us in East Anglia with some fantastic properties coming on stream,” says Lovell regional sales manager Adrian Garrood. “We’re really looking forward to launching our new homes at Gislingham and Fakenham, and are confident they’ll receive an equally positive reception from homebuyers. Now is a good time to contact us to make sure you can be first in line when we officially launch the developments.

Homebuyers interested in a new-build home in Holt - one of north Norfolk’s most sought-after locations – will also welcome a very special New Year offer from the company at its trailblazing Heath Farm development. Lovell is giving buyers who reserve by the end of February the chance to live mortgage-free for six months (subject to terms and conditions).

Lovell’s Adrian Garrood explains: “We know that the start of the year can be a difficult time financially, particularly after the expense of Christmas. We’re really pleased to be helping out by giving buyers the chance to make a significant saving on their mortgage cost. The offer can also be used in conjunction with the Help to Buy: Equity Loan* scheme, get in touch with our team to find out more.”

Heath Farm is a high-end development of elegant two, three, four – and five-bedroom homes just a short walking distance from the town centre and close to Holt Country Park. Homes incorporate the latest technology including built-in noise-reducing ‘silent floors’ and super-strength plasterboard after Lovell became the first national homes builder to offer these advanced materials through its partnership with British Gypsum.

In addition, the company is continuing to see strong demand in King’s Lynn, where it has launched a series of successful developments in partnership with the Borough Council of West Norfolk and King’s Lynn. Whether you’re looking to buy your first home or an existing homeowner keen to move up the housing ladder, a varied selection of properties available at Orchard Place, Nar Valley Park and Dewside means you’re sure to find the home that’s right for you.

The company’s Station Fields development in Mendlesham – on the site of the former village railway station – also continues to be just the ticket for buyers seeking a high-quality new-build property and the opportunity to live in a vibrant village community. With the number of homes available now down to single figures, the advice is to get in touch now to avoid missing out. Telephone 01603 709800 for more details.