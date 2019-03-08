Logo
Former city pub could become offices

PUBLISHED: 11:18 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 10 March 2019

The former pub on Drayton Road that could become offices. Picture: Archant

The former pub on Drayton Road that could become offices. Picture: Archant

A former pub could become offices after plans were put in to Norwich City Council.

The building, on Drayton Road, Mile Cross, has been used for a variety of businesses since the Galley Hill pub closed, including a hairdresser’s and a cafe.

The Galley Hill closed in 2005 and was left abandoned until 2008 when it was converted into properties and business units.

It has been running as a cafe called Galley which has since closed.

According to documents submitted by K Garnham Design on behalf of NES Healthcare UK, the outside of the building would remain unchanged with new steps put in place to match it.

The interior would be refurbished into offices.

The documents say its opening hours would be from 9am until 5pm on weekdays with 17 jobs created and one part-time job.

NES Health Care UK have been contacted for comment.

•The building was referred to as the James I pub in an original article. This has since been updated. We apologise for the mistake.

