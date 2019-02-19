First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope Archant

The first homes in an £85m development in Norwich city centre are set to be completed in spring, as initial details emerge on its riverside plaza.

St Anne’s Wharf, a former brewery industrial site between King Street and the River Wensum, had stood empty since 1999 before it was bought by Orbit Homes in 2014.

The £85m development, named St Anne’s Quarter, is set to include 437 homes and 22,000 square feet of commercial space, including a riverside plaza which will be home to two restaurants.

In 2015, archeological work on the site unearthed human remains, pottery and oyster shells, dating from the 13th century, and in spring last year work started on the first phase of the scheme.

A spokesperson for Orbit said on Monday that the first blocks are nearing completion, with the first homes due to be finished in spring.

Of the 437 homes in total, 251 will be open market sale, 88 will be privately rented, 33 will be affordable rented and 65 will be shared ownership.

A spokesperson said: “Depending on the build and sales rates, we anticipate that the overall project will be finished 2023/24. We are currently delivering the first 10 blocks, consisting of 190 homes, associated landscaping and the customers’ basement car park.

“This phase also includes a new plaza by the river which will be open to the public and have river-fronted commercial units.”

Adverts have also now been put out for the leases of two restaurants in the development.

The advert says they will have “high ceilings, glass frontages and riverside views”.

As part of the scheme, the grade II listed Howard House, on the corner of the King Street development, has been renovated.

The building was the former summer residence of Henry Howard the Duke of Norfolk, and had been listed on Historic England’s ‘at risk’ register.

The spokesperson said: “All the structural repairs were completed in 2018 and we were delighted when Heritage England recently announced that Howard House was removed from their buildings at risk register.

“Howard House will be fully completed later this summer.”