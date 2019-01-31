Logo

‘Small’ family home could become seven-bed house of multiple occupation

31 January, 2019 - 09:49
John Robson is once again seeking permission to extend the three-bed property at Crummock Road, this time to create an additional four bedrooms. Photo: Google

John Robson is once again seeking permission to extend the three-bed property at Crummock Road, this time to create an additional four bedrooms. Photo: Google

Archant

Refused plans to turn a small family home in Norwich into a large eight-bed property have been resubmitted - this time for seven rooms.

John Robson is once again seeking permission to extend the three-bed property at Crummock Road, this time to create an additional four bedrooms.

The changes, which include a two-storey rear and single-storey side extension, will see the property turned into a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

His previous application submitted to Norwich City Council was refused last year due to a possible increase in noise and activity.

The council said the creation of a “large house of multiple occupation would lead to a harmful intensification of the use of a small family dwelling.”

Mr Robson’s latest plans seek to address the council’s concerns. He said by reducing the size to seven rooms there will a reduction in noise and activity.

The only communal space in the house will be the kitchen.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley

Triathlete’s long road to recovery after being hit by elderly driver

Triathlete Sandie Jardine was thrown 30ft in the air when a car hit her bike at 50mph along Brandon Road last year - just a mile away from her home in Weeting. Photo: Sandie Jardine

Do you want to own a whole Norwich street?

Are you interested in a multiple purchase? Four Victorian terraced houses are for sale in a row on Cathedral Street for £1.2 million.

‘Every night is a personal tragedy’ - rough sleeping figures drop in Norwich, but increase elsewhere in Norfolk

The number of rough sleepers in Norwich has dropped, new figures show, but there have been small increases elsewhere in Norfolk. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists