Firm behind Mid Norfolk garden town plan unveils proposal for another housing development in the county

The site just off Beccles Road in Bradwell where Lanpro proposes to build its 600 homes. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

The company behind plans to build a controversial garden town in Mid Norfolk has submitted plans for another development in the east of the county.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Managing director, Chris Leeming, of the town planning and building design consultancy firm Lanpro. Picture: Denise Bradley Managing director, Chris Leeming, of the town planning and building design consultancy firm Lanpro. Picture: Denise Bradley

We have previously reported how Norwich-based developers Lanpro wish to build 10,000 homes on land between Dereham and Fakenham.

The company has now submitted separate proposals to build 600 homes and a petrol station in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth.

If permitted, the development would be off Beccles Road at the site opposite the Bluebell Meadow development.

In its report to Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Lanpro say it aims to build a “sustainable community” over a 12-year period.

But residents have hit back at the plans with one labelling them a “nightmare”.

The development which Lanpro say will be arranged into a series of ‘walkable neighbourhoods’ would be split into a number of phases with the initial phase seeing 139 houses built.

Ross Phillips, 39, of Bluebell Meadow, said: “There just isn’t the infrastructure needed for more houses at the minute and it is chaos out on the roads.

“I have two children at school and they are struggling as it is. It would be a nightmare if I am honest and I would probably consider leaving the area if the development went ahead.”

Rebekah Ellis, 28, also of Bluebell Meadow, thinks it is difficult to predict how big of an effect the development would have.

She said: “I do not think it is a bad idea to build more houses in the area if they managed it properly. It is difficult to predict what kind of impact it would have on services so I would not be completely against it.”

The proposal also includes plans for a petrol station and a series of new access points into the site from Beccles Road and New Road.

Lanpro propose to deliver the development over a 12 year period to “ensure that a balanced and sustainable community, supported by the necessary infrastructure will be delivered from the earliest phases”.

The planners also say the development will assist in meeting the needs of the borough by delivering its housing requirements as set by the ‘Local Plan’.

The development would see an average of 50 houses built per year.