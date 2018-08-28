Why your head should rule your heart when it comes to buying a home

Philip Makepeace, managing director at Norfolk Homes, discusses the importance of making the right decision.

If there is one thing you really need to be certain about, it’s your choice of home, as it will be one of the biggest investments you will ever make in your life.

As we enter 2019 the ‘B word’ is creating uncertainty, and who knows how long it will continue? So if you have decided to go ahead and buy a new home, second hand or new build, then do your homework and make sure you make a well informed decision – one that you will be happy with for many years to come. Well that sounds obvious doesn’t it? But so many of us make our choice and decision with our hearts and not our heads; we may want a period-style “dream home” and we can be very good at convincing ourselves that “it really won’t need that much work doing to it, the roof will easily last another 10 years, and yes the windows may rattle and let the cold air in but it is my dream home!” We love optimism but foolish optimism can be expensive.

If someone asked you for advice when looking at buying a new build home, what would you say? Something like...

“Buy only from a reputable builder, known for their high quality, superb finish and exceptional specifications, and a builder who gives good value and superb customer service.”

Or perhaps...

“Buy only from a builder who is truly reliable, whose customers are so happy with their home many will buy a second and even their third home from them. Buy a home that you love but one that is energy efficient and will need relatively little maintenance.”

So that’s us. Come and speak to our friendly and knowledgeable staff, let them show you all that we offer our customers, then you can be certain and confident that you will be buying a fabulous new home from us.

