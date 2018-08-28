Logo

Plans lodged for more homes in village that defeated large development just two-years-ago

PUBLISHED: 11:37 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 06 January 2019

An artist's impression of what the new estate could look like. Picture: La Ronde Wright

An artist's impression of what the new estate could look like. Picture: La Ronde Wright

A village that defeated a controversial bid for 52 new homes two years ago could be facing another battle as plans are lodged with the council.

The area of land that will be developed in Bracon Ash. Picture: GoogleThe area of land that will be developed in Bracon Ash. Picture: Google

In 2017, residents in Bracon Ash, near Wymondham, rejoiced after plans for 52 new homes were unanimously voted down by South Norfolk Council’s development management committee.

But now plans for 14 new homes have been submitted to the council for an 1.7 hectare area of land south of Orchard Nook and Park Nook, on Cuckoofield Lane.

The plans by La Ronde Wright say that there would be 14 homes and four of them would be social housing.

The social housing would consist of two, two-bedroom homes and two three-bedroom homes.

The other 10 consist of four three-bedroom homes and six four or more bedroom houses.

As well as the homes there would be 55 parking spaces.

The land is currently unoccupied.

