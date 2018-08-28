Logo

Revealed: The average house price in your Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 12:51 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 30 January 2019

House prices have slumped over the last six months in Norfolk Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

House prices have slumped over the last six months in Norfolk Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Archant

House prices have started to slump in Norfolk, new figures say.

Data from the property website Zoopla reveals average values have fallen by around £1,800 - just under 1pc - over the last six months.

Over the longer term, properties in the county have risen in price by an average of £61,000 (29pc) over five years and £76,000 (41pc) over the last decade. The average price paid for a house in Norfolk is currently £250,150.

EDP property editor Caroline Culot said: “It’s no surprise that house prices have started falling because many of the more optimistic reports of value growth such as the recent Land Registry stats are not reflecting what has happened since Christmas. For example, data published recently by the Land Registry, reflected prices achieved on homes sold way before Christmas and some will have been agents’ stock that was taken on in the spring and summer of 2018.

“There is no doubt activity is being hampered by the political uncertainty, particularly affecting the investor market. People are still moving, however, and with residential stock a bit short, actually prices are remaining buoyant. However, this probably isn’t going to continue and anyone who doesn’t need to move will be sitting on their hands to see what the next couple of months holds. “Agents have remained optimistic. I know one estate agent took on 11 new residential properties in eight days in the first week of January but I fear we are going to see a big freeze in the housing market soon along with the weather.”

Zoopla also breaks down prices by individual towns. Wells, on the north Norfolk coast, is home to the most expensive properties, with the average price paid £526,010.

Next come Holt (£381,493) and Hunstanton (£324,400). Elsewhere in Norfolk, the average prices paid are: Walsingham £320,778

Diss £285,056

Harleston £282,715

Sheringham £275,190

Attleborough £273,747

Wymondham £269,570

Cromer £262,818

Norwich £261,045

Fakenham £259,675

Melton Constable £256,534

Dereham £245,627

North Walsham £233,618

King’s Lynn £233,078

Swaffham £224,358

Thetford £221,809

Downham Market £220,428

Great Yarmouth £188,464

For more, click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House

Could you be a chef apprentice? The Assembly House is looking for its next cookery cohort

Richard Hughes teaching his apprentices some butchery skills at The Richard Hughes Cookery School, The Assembly House. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Do you know this man? Appeal after bank card stolen in Norwich burglary used fraudulently

Police hope to track down this man in connection with a fraudulent use of a stolen bank card in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists