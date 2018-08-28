Regency Residential brings luxury apartments to Norwich

Grosvenor House. Pic: submitted.

What once was an office block on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is now a plush apartment development brought to the city by Regency Residential and more than half way to being completely sold out. So what do these one, two and three bedroom homes at Grosvenor House, ranging in price from £154,375 to £284,950, have to offer?

What was once an office block has now been transformed by Regency Residential into a plush suite of apartments and penthouses presiding over the end of Prince of Wales Road, many with panoramic views over towards the railway station and beyond.

Boasting a total of 79 units, 44 are currently sold (four subject to contract) leaving 35 for sale including the most recent properties to be built, the penthouses, of which 11 are currently available.

Work began on transforming Grosvenor House last year to create a mixed-occupancy development for those looking for city-centre living with a range of price tags to suit most budgets.

Its location puts you right in the heart of the city, and in easy reach of Norwich Railway Station, literally just across the road and a couple of minutes’ walk away, as well as the Riverside complex, with its gym, cinema, restaurants, shops and a supermarket, just a five minute stroll away.

The location makes these apartments ideal for professionals, especially commuters; if you work in Cambridge or even London; you can enjoy the fact Norwich offers lower property prices than these cities. You could consider living at Grosvenor House and using the train every day to get to work.

Alternatively, those working in Norwich and living in the countryside, could consider saving on time and fuel, purchasing a smaller apartment and staying in the city a couple of times a week. This means you have a Norwich pad for when you want to go out in the evenings and not drive or get a taxi back to your permanent home. Being so close to the railway station makes all these options possible.

There are apartments tailored for all kinds of buyers, however, and not just the commuter. With Help to Buy available, the development makes homes ideal for first time buyers, families or those downsizing.

For example, the largest for sale is a three bedroom penthouse on the fifth floor boasting 936 sqft for £284,950 and the smallest now available is a two bedroom apartment, boasting 646 sqft, for £154,375.

Chris Taylor, managing director of Manchester-based property consultancy firm, Regency Residential, selling the apartments directly and alongside Haart Land and New Homes estate agents, said: “Norwich is a brilliant place to live, offering the ideal mixture of culture, connectivity and proximity to beautiful seaside towns. It is also a real hub for growth at the moment, with expanding sectors in research, development and technology. The city’s gross value added (GVA) increased faster than that of London, Manchester and Bristol in the last quarter of 2017.

“There has been great interest in Grosvenor House, with high demand and it’s great to see young professionals and families settling in this desirable, city-centre location and benefiting from our competitive pricing and payment plans.”

The apartments also offer a good investment with prospective buyers enjoying an annual yield in the region of 6.5 per cent and again, the location and ease for commuting make them an attractive proposition as a buy-to-let.

Show apartments are available, dressed by interior designers David Phillips. Views are out over the city rooftops of Ketts Hill and to the railway station but those on the higher floors have panoramic vistas which stretch for miles beyond these landmarks.

Some come with balconies and inside the lay-out gives you a high gloss kitchen with fitted Bosch appliances such as an oven, hob, microwave, integrated fridge freezer and washer/dryer. This room is open plan with a dining and living area, off an entrance hall. In the larger apartments, the master bedroom comes with an en suite shower room and there is a family bathroom.

The development is situated behind locked gates at the front with a spacious lobby area and lifts.

