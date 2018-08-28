First look at what new homes at revamped Anglia Square could look like
PUBLISHED: 10:21 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:33 07 December 2018
The controversial plans to develop Norwich’s Anglia Square have been given the go-ahead and here’s a first look at what new homes in the development could look like.
Weston Homes was granted permission for the £271m scheme by Norwich City Council on Thursday following a meeting which lasted more than six hours.
The project is set to create more than 1,200 new homes, including one and two bedroom apartments and penthouses for private sale, alongside around 120 on-site affordable homes.
Speaking after the council granted permission Bob Weston, chairman and chief executive of Weston Homes, said he was “delighted” and said it would be “one of the biggest urban renewal projects outside of Greater London”.
He said: “We are delighted that the planning committee and the people and businesses of Norwich have embraced and supported our plans for Anglia Square.
“Anglia Square is a major £300m urban renewal project which will position Norwich for the future and provide a new mixed use destination for the city.”
The scheme was granted permission by seven votes to five by members of the planning committee, but it could yet be overturned if the secretary of state were to conclude the wrong decision was made.
While the city council has said yes there will now be a wait to see whether the decision will be called-in by the government.
National body Historic England has requested that it is, which could trigger a planning inquiry and lead to the final decision being made by communities secretary James Brokenshire.