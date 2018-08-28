Logo

5 top apps to help transform your home

PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 January 2019

IKEA Place is an augmented reality app that lets people virtually place furniture in their home

IKEA Place is an augmented reality app that lets people virtually place furniture in their home

FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. For any enquiries please call +31 6 21 24 06 18 or email media.franchisor@inter-IKEA.com

From making that DIY job a little easier, to virtual visualisations, there are plenty of apps that will help turn your design dreams into reality.  Here are some of our favourites…

The Dulux Visualizer app allows you to see how a olour will look in your homeThe Dulux Visualizer app allows you to see how a olour will look in your home

Dulux Visualizer

Pick a colour from anywhere, and, with augmented reality technology, the Dulux Visualizer app allows you to see the colours live in your living space.

And that’s not all – it’ll also offer you suggested colour schemes to help complete your look, and you can buy the colour testers or paint and have them delivered straight to your door.

Houzz App

Share your favourite images with family, friends and design professionals, or save them to a private virtual ideabook. Find more home design ideas by reading stories, covering everything from home renovation and decorating tips to house tours and DIY tutorials.

Use the app to find architects, interior designers and home improvement contractors in your area.

Ihandy carpenter

This has to be the lightest carpenter tool kit in the world! Get five professional tools in one app: a plumb bob, a surface level, a bubble level bar, a steel protractor, a steel ruler.

Once calibrated, the plumb bob, surface level and level bar can also be used as an inclinometer/clinometer by reading the angles on the screen.

Photo Measures

Moving to a new place? Take some photos and note down the dimensions on the photos to remember the exact layout, and to make sure that everything will fit easily.

Want to buy a new frame or new furniture but not sure it will fit? No problem, since you can have all your house dimensions always with you!

Ikea Place

IKEA Place lets you virtually ‘place’ IKEA products in your space. It also has a ‘visual search’ function: point your camera at any piece of furniture you love and your phone will tell you which IKEA product it is or resembles the most.

The app includes 3D and true-to-scale models of everything from sofas and armchairs to footstools and coffee tables. IKEA Place gives you an accurate impression of the furniture’s size, design and functionality in your home so you can stop wondering and start doing.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Tributes to Norwich’s ‘Mr Golden Years’ who raised £120,000 for charity

Terry Wickham, who used to play in a Norwich skiffle band in the 1950s Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: Keiron Pim For: EDP2 EDP pics © 2008 (01603) 772434

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Taste Test: What’s the best marmalade for your breakfast table?

Nothing beats a generous spreading of marmalade on toast at this time of year Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

These two pubs have been listed in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs awards 2019

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists