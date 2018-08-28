Logo

More than 230 objections submitted against plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 16:22 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:40 02 November 2018

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents have submitted more than 230 objections to a planning application to build 148 homes in Norfolk.

The application for land to the East of Norwich Road, Brooke, submitted to South Norfolk Council by FW Properties has received 238 objections and just one supporting comment.

The documents were first submitted to the council on August 9 2018.

Heidi Bailey, who lives on Norwich Road, said: “I believe that this would be a huge mistake for the village.

“There is no infrastructure to cope with the number of potential residents, and this will have an enormous detrimental effect on the original community. I believe this to be fuelled by greed and greed alone.”

A lot of the comments raise concern that more homes would result in commuters using surrounding villages as “rat runs”.

Brian Williams said: “Further development would mean more drivers passing through the village of Stoke Holy Cross commuting to Norwich adding to the volume of traffic. Already the village has become a rat run.”

FW Properties reduced the plans from 200 homes to 148 after a public consultation. Director Julian Wells says these comments have improved the scheme.

He said: “We realise that this proposal is going to change this part of the village. But we think it will change the north part of the village for the better with the creation of smaller houses for first time buyers, families and the opportunity of a school.

“During the planning process we are trying to address objective comments as much as we can and we have improved the scheme as a result of some of those.”

The supporting comment is from Dr Elizabeth Szewczuk who has lived in the village for more than 20 years.

She said: “Young people today could never afford to buy a house in Brooke, or elsewhere, today. They are a generation priced out the housing market.

“On the principle that every new house adds to supply and thus eases this crisis and houses our children I approve this development in Brooke.”

An on-going issue for residents surrounds the inclusion of a new school. Although FW Properties has designated land for a new school Norfolk County Council has not confirmed whether funding will be available.

Nine-year-old pupil has his say

Amongst the 245 comments from the public about the proposals one has been submitted by a schoolboy.

Oscar Spinks, who is nine, wrote to South Norfolk Council to object to the plans.

In the letter he says: “Hi, my name is Oscar and I am nine. I do not want 148 houses in Brooke. I like my village and feel safe here and don’t want that to change.

“Also, I like my school just how it is. We do not need a new school this upsets me that someone who doesn’t know how good my school is wants to change it.

“I am also worried about the new houses and that whey will do to the animals that live on that field.

“There are lots of them. Mice, rabbits, deers, hares and others all these would die when the builders start ruining Brooke.

“I do not want this to happen. Brooke is a lovely village and it should not change just becomes someone wants to make money.”

More than 230 objections submitted against plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

