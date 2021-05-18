'Desperately needed': Zebra crossing proposed for city centre street

Published: 6:39 PM May 18, 2021

At the minute, the only safe place to cross is much further down on St Giles Street. The Zebra crossing will provide an alternative route higher up

A new Zebra crossing is being proposed on a busy city centre road to minimise danger to pedestrians.

Norfolk County Council wants to introduce the crossing on Cleveland Road, Norwich, in between the junctions with Bethel Street and Upper St Giles.

As part of this, it wants to reduce the length of the parking bays on the south-east side of Cleveland Road by 11m. The hope is keeping pedestrians out of "danger" by increasing visibility and providing a safe place to cross.

Cleveland Road, which drivers use to join and exit Grapes Hill roundabout, is often busy at both morning and evening rush hours - with tailbacks frequently seen building up along St Giles Street.

One woman living on Bethel Street said the plans would make life a lot easier for pedestrians.

"At the minute it's a blind corner and cars come flying round it", she said. "Something to force them to check their speed is desperately needed."

A man living in a St Giles Street flat, meanwhile, said: "I do think the crossing will be a useful addition. A lot of cars come down from the Grapes Hill roundabout at high speeds - and if you're crossing on St Giles Street you need to be careful.

"On the other hand, it does look as though the crossing is going to be at the intersection of three roads, with turnings into two busy streets on either side of it.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it causes an accident or two somehow."

Rowena Atkinson, a church warden at St Giles on the Hill, said there used to be a crossing in a similar location which was "well used" until the council got rid of it.

She said: "I'd definitely welcome the plans. It's a difficult place to cross.

"When the previous crossing disappeared, one of the elderly ladies who used to come to church had to stop.

"She felt too anxious about making a run for it in between the cars."

Ray McCune, owner at Scaped Nature on the corner of St Giles Street, said he feared the crossing may actually make traffic tailbacks worse.

"This'll be good for pedestrians, but I imagine it'll be quite frustrating for drivers who already have to sit in long queues along that road."

Residents have until June 9 to make representations or objections to the council by emailing them to TrafficOrders@norfolk.gov.uk.



