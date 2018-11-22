Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Former Norwich teacher opens gym after losing 11 stone in less than two years

22 November, 2018 - 16:47
Yvonne Gorrod lost a transforming 11 stone on her fitness journey. Photo: Yvonne Gorrod

Yvonne Gorrod lost a transforming 11 stone on her fitness journey. Photo: Yvonne Gorrod

Yvonne Gorrod

A woman who taught languages at Notre Dame High School in Norwich is now running a successful gym after losing 11 stone in just 20 months.

Yvonne Gorrod (centre) and her team at award nominated gym Fitness Space Norwich. Photo: Yvonne GorrodYvonne Gorrod (centre) and her team at award nominated gym Fitness Space Norwich. Photo: Yvonne Gorrod

Yvonne Gorrod, 54, who lives in Eaton Rise, owns Fitness Space Norwich in Cringleford – a local gym which is currently in the running for a prestigious National Fitness Award in the Newcomer of the Year category.

Mrs Gorrod, who was a language teacher at Notre Dame High School until two years ago, said: “It is a fantastic accolade not just for me, but for my team to have been recognised at such a high level and with such strong competition.

“My personal journey – losing 11 stone in weight and making the decision to start up a completely new business venture - has been incredible and met with highs and lows but I wouldn’t change a thing.

“What makes Fitness Space Norwich so special is our members and the sense of community we have fostered together. They are at the centre of what we do and supporting them as they work hard to achieve goals, improve their wellbeing and make changes in their life makes it extremely rewarding for us.”

The National Fitness Awards is an annual event which recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with fitness magazine Workout. The winner will be announced at a gala dinner taking place at the Athena Leicester on November 30.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘Iconic’ pub and music venue given protection as asset of community value

The Brickmakers on Sprowston Road. Photo: Norwich

Video Take a look inside the new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston

L-R Lidl staff members Sarah Newby, Steve Houldsworth and Sharon Russell Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Police hunt woman who supplied cocaine after she failed to appear at court

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide