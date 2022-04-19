Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Ever wanted to play at Carrow Road? Here is your chance

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:38 AM April 19, 2022
Norwich City Football Club August 2020 Carrow Road Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Here's your chance to play at Carrow Road. - Credit: Archant

Ever wanted to play on the Carrow Road turf and score a goal in front of the Barclay? Well, here is your chance.

Norwich City Football Club is offering fans the chance to hire the pitch for 11-a-side or five-a-side matches, while also providing space for up to 100 spectators to sit in the City Stand to watch.

Players will be given access to the changing rooms and car park.

Balls, goals and a first aider will also be provided by the club.

Bookings can be made on Tuesday, May 24, from 8pm to 11pm, Wednesday, May 25, from 9.30am to 12.30pm, Thursday, May 26, between 9.30am and 12.30pm and 8pm and 11pm, and Tuesday, May 31, between 9.30am and 12.30pm and 1pm and 4pm. 

People interested in booking a slot should email commercial@canaries.co.uk.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Sean Casey admitted assault two police officers.

Man on push bike chased by police through city centre and arrested

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of people stopped and stared outside St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich to witness a dramatic outdoor play

Why hundreds of people gathered in city for 'intriguing' outdoor spectacle

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Kevin Foley, a McDonald's franchisee, has taken 21 vans full of supplies to refugees affected by the Russian war with Ukraine

City McDonald's boss takes 21 vans to Europe in Ukraine mercy dash

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Gridserve will be opening its new electric forecourt to the public this month

Opening date for high-tech electric vehicle charging forecourt revealed

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon