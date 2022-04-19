Ever wanted to play at Carrow Road? Here is your chance

Ever wanted to play on the Carrow Road turf and score a goal in front of the Barclay? Well, here is your chance.

Norwich City Football Club is offering fans the chance to hire the pitch for 11-a-side or five-a-side matches, while also providing space for up to 100 spectators to sit in the City Stand to watch.

Players will be given access to the changing rooms and car park.

Balls, goals and a first aider will also be provided by the club.

Bookings can be made on Tuesday, May 24, from 8pm to 11pm, Wednesday, May 25, from 9.30am to 12.30pm, Thursday, May 26, between 9.30am and 12.30pm and 8pm and 11pm, and Tuesday, May 31, between 9.30am and 12.30pm and 1pm and 4pm.

People interested in booking a slot should email commercial@canaries.co.uk.