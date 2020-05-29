Search

Eight-year-old completes 26-mile challenge to raise £1,500 for children’s hospice

PUBLISHED: 16:47 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 29 May 2020

Eight-year-old Jessica Bingham has completed a 26-mile challenge to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EACH

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices

An eight-year-old has completed a 26-mile staggered marathon and raised more than £1,500 for a Norfolk children’s hospice.

East Anglias Childrens Hospices, The Nook in Framingham Earl. Picture: EACHEast Anglias Childrens Hospices, The Nook in Framingham Earl. Picture: EACH

Jessica Bingham, a pupil at Poringland Primary School, ran a mile every day for 26 days during May, after deciding she wanted to do her bit to support East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus and with the country on lockdown, EACH has lost a significant amount of income after closing its 43 shops across Norfolk.

The eight-year-old wanted to get involved after her school supported EACH to help raise funds for The Nook, a new purpose-built children’s hospice that opened last year.

Now Jessica has raised £1580 for the charity and on her JustGiving page she said: “The Nook is a wonderful part of the local community.

East Anglias Childrens Hospices shop at Bowthorpe Main Centre in Norwich. Photo: supplied by East Anglia's Children's HospicesEast Anglias Childrens Hospices shop at Bowthorpe Main Centre in Norwich. Photo: supplied by East Anglia's Children's Hospices

“I just want to help other children and families a little bit if I can and this will help me to keep running.”

Jessica’s mum, Rebecca Bingham, 36, a paediatric physiotherapist, has been running alongside her daughter throughout her challenge and was set to volunteer at The Nook before the pandemic began.

They were also joined by Jessica’s dad, Robert Bingham, 36, and her younger sister Sophie, who were supporting them on their bikes.

Mrs Bingham said: “We’re so proud of the determination she has shown throughout this challenge.

The Nook hospice at Framingham Earl. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Nook hospice at Framingham Earl. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“I was due to start volunteering at The Nook to help with the hydrotherapy service prior to the lockdown, but unfortunately didn’t get to start.

“I’ve witnessed professionally the amazing contribution EACH makes to the lives of children and their families, providing invaluable support that cannot be accessed anywhere else.

“EACH provides families with support and comfort during the most challenging and often heart-breaking of times and I’m in awe of the work that everyone involved does, both clinically and behind the scenes.”

Tim Jenkins, EACH Norfolk Community Fundraiser, said: “I’m looking forward to personally thanking Jess at her school at some point within the new academic year.

“She’s shown real determination, pushing through even when becoming rather ill.

“We can’t thank Jess and her family enough for helping us raise so much in a time where we’re still losing significant amounts of income.”

To support EACH you can donate here: www.justgiving.com/campaign/each-covid19.

