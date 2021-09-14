Kids offered chance to be a presenter on local radio

Published: 6:00 AM September 14, 2021

SYEP is on the lookout for new presenters - Credit: SYEP/Submitted

Children and young people are being offered a chance to get on the airwaves and present a local radio show.

SYEP is a Sprowston-based young people’s charity which started in 2012.

The charity runs an ambassador's programme where young people deliver events and projects that benefit their community.

One of the projects was to set up a radio show, fondly known as SYEP on Air.

Clare Lincoln, project lead said: “The radio show is for anyone to listen to but it’s key audience is young people.

Clare Lincoln is the project lead at SYEP - Credit: Clare Lincoln

“They talk about the issues that impact young people’s day to day lives."

Adam Davison, 16, from Norwich is one of the radio shows presenters and a proud member of the LGBTQ community.

“I joined SYEP on Air because I wanted to try something new, I love it.

“I’ve had the chance to interview lots of people but I have also had the opportunity to work with so many interesting and inspiring people," he said.

He added: “I would encourage everyone to step outside of their comfort zone. “

He believes it benefits hims to talk to people who are in a different age group as through the station he gets to listen to different people’s opinions.

Hollie Kerrison, 17, from Norwich joined the SYEP radio show to help young people.

Hollie Kerrison is a youth presenter at SYEP on Air in Norwich. - Credit: Hollie Kerrison

She said: “We help people by talking about subjects that affect our generation such as climate change and employment after education.”

She added: “Doing this show has given me a great sense of belonging and connection with everyone involved, not just people my age but also the people who run these great opportunities.”

Nikola Kolus 17, grew up in Poland and now lives in Norwich, she said being a part of the radio show has helped her.

Nikola Kulos is more comfortable with her polish accent since joining SYEP radio show. - Credit: Nikola Kulos

“I feel more comfortable with my accent, I like that we each get to talk about our experiences, and learn things about each other that ordinarily we wouldn’t discuss.”

The show is on Brickmakers radio every Tuesday 6pm until 7.30pm.

To sign up and get on air, enquire about SYEP via its website or facebook.

If you are a young person who has a story to tell or would be interested in having your voice heard in the paper, please contact Sophie Skyring via sophie.skyring@archant.co.uk