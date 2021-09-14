Kids offered chance to be a presenter on local radio
- Credit: SYEP/Submitted
Children and young people are being offered a chance to get on the airwaves and present a local radio show.
SYEP is a Sprowston-based young people’s charity which started in 2012.
The charity runs an ambassador's programme where young people deliver events and projects that benefit their community.
One of the projects was to set up a radio show, fondly known as SYEP on Air.
Clare Lincoln, project lead said: “The radio show is for anyone to listen to but it’s key audience is young people.
You may also want to watch:
“They talk about the issues that impact young people’s day to day lives."
Adam Davison, 16, from Norwich is one of the radio shows presenters and a proud member of the LGBTQ community.
Most Read
- 1 Woman not allowed to be in front seat of any car after Norwich collision
- 2 7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers
- 3 Royal Arcade to go under the hammer for £1.25m
- 4 Surgery at 'crisis point' - concerns over plans for hundreds of homes in village
- 5 Yorkshire pudding wrap stall shuts on Norwich market
- 6 Council spends £2.25m on Carrow House purchase
- 7 'I thought she'd never come home': Mum gives birth three months early
- 8 'I thought I was paranoid': Student, 20, caught Covid TWICE
- 9 Man's fight to stay alive after terrifying 80ft gorge fall
- 10 New away fans bar leads to urination and rock attack concerns
“I joined SYEP on Air because I wanted to try something new, I love it.
“I’ve had the chance to interview lots of people but I have also had the opportunity to work with so many interesting and inspiring people," he said.
He added: “I would encourage everyone to step outside of their comfort zone. “
He believes it benefits hims to talk to people who are in a different age group as through the station he gets to listen to different people’s opinions.
Hollie Kerrison, 17, from Norwich joined the SYEP radio show to help young people.
She said: “We help people by talking about subjects that affect our generation such as climate change and employment after education.”
She added: “Doing this show has given me a great sense of belonging and connection with everyone involved, not just people my age but also the people who run these great opportunities.”
Nikola Kolus 17, grew up in Poland and now lives in Norwich, she said being a part of the radio show has helped her.
“I feel more comfortable with my accent, I like that we each get to talk about our experiences, and learn things about each other that ordinarily we wouldn’t discuss.”
The show is on Brickmakers radio every Tuesday 6pm until 7.30pm.
To sign up and get on air, enquire about SYEP via its website or facebook.
If you are a young person who has a story to tell or would be interested in having your voice heard in the paper, please contact Sophie Skyring via sophie.skyring@archant.co.uk