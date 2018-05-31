Young cousins raise £900 for Norfolk’s bereaved children

Isaac Berry, Millie Berry and Grace Berry have raised £900 for Nelsons Journey. Picture: Richard Jarmy Photography Richard Jarmy Photography

Three cousins have raised £900 to ensure children bereaved during the coronavirus crisis are able to access the bereavement support they will need.

Eight-year-old Isaac Berry, Millie Berry, 7, and Grace Berry, aged 3, decided to take part in The 2.6 Challenge which encouraged people of all ages to get active and raise vital funds for UK charities.

It aims to replace the fundraising lost due to the postponement of the Virgin London Marathon which usually sees over £67 million being donated to good causes across the UK.

Grace took on a 2.6 mile scooter ride in Thorpe St Andrew, whilst Isaac and Millie completed 26 running laps of their garden and pogo stick jumping at their home in Little Plumstead.

Isaac said: “My Nanny died a few years ago and although I didn’t need support from Nelson’s Journey I know some of my friends have had support from them and it has really helped them.”

Simon Wright, chief executive at Nelson’s Journey, said: “We are so grateful to Isaac, Millie and Grace for raising a fantastic amount of money towards our work with bereaved children.

“Sadly, we are expecting to receive a big increase in need for our support as a result of coronavirus.

“The support of the community for Nelson’s Journey will be essential over the coming months, and we are absolutely bowled over by the efforts of local people of all ages helping us at our time of need.”

• To find out more about Nelson’s Journey and how you can support them visit nelsonsjourney.org.uk