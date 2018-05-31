Search

Advanced search

Young cousins raise £900 for Norfolk’s bereaved children

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 28 April 2020

Isaac Berry, Millie Berry and Grace Berry have raised £900 for Nelsons Journey. Picture: Richard Jarmy Photography

Isaac Berry, Millie Berry and Grace Berry have raised £900 for Nelsons Journey. Picture: Richard Jarmy Photography

Richard Jarmy Photography

Three cousins have raised £900 to ensure children bereaved during the coronavirus crisis are able to access the bereavement support they will need.

Eight-year-old Isaac Berry, Millie Berry, 7, and Grace Berry, aged 3, decided to take part in The 2.6 Challenge which encouraged people of all ages to get active and raise vital funds for UK charities.

It aims to replace the fundraising lost due to the postponement of the Virgin London Marathon which usually sees over £67 million being donated to good causes across the UK.

Grace took on a 2.6 mile scooter ride in Thorpe St Andrew, whilst Isaac and Millie completed 26 running laps of their garden and pogo stick jumping at their home in Little Plumstead.

You may also want to watch:

Isaac said: “My Nanny died a few years ago and although I didn’t need support from Nelson’s Journey I know some of my friends have had support from them and it has really helped them.”

MORE: Girl, nine, raised £2085 for charity by shaving head

Simon Wright, chief executive at Nelson’s Journey, said: “We are so grateful to Isaac, Millie and Grace for raising a fantastic amount of money towards our work with bereaved children.

“Sadly, we are expecting to receive a big increase in need for our support as a result of coronavirus.

“The support of the community for Nelson’s Journey will be essential over the coming months, and we are absolutely bowled over by the efforts of local people of all ages helping us at our time of need.”

• To find out more about Nelson’s Journey and how you can support them visit nelsonsjourney.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hospital celebrates 156 patients on road to recovery from coronavirus

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hospital celebrates 156 patients on road to recovery from coronavirus

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

What next for iconic former banking hall following collapse of OPEN?

OPEN Norwich Credit: OPEN Norwich

Watch: Driver caught going wrong way on Tesco roundabout

Still from dashcam of driver who went wrong way at Tesco roundabout in Sprowston. Picture: Archant

Campaign launched to save The Brickmakers as funds run out ‘at end of June’

The Brickmakers in Norwich has launched a Crowdfunder campaign as funds will run out at the end of June amid the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Archant

Norwich gins named among best in the world

L-R head distiller Pete Margree and founding director of St Giles Distillery Simon Melton Picture: Simon Buck

Norwich Cathedral calling for requests of organ music for online worship

Norwich Cathedral's master of music, Ashley Grote. Picture: Paul Hurst
Drive 24