Young musicians impress in Norfolk competition

Promoted by the Michael Badminton Young Musicians Trust, the competition took place on Wednesday at the John Innes Centre in Colney. Picture: Academy of St Thomas Archant

Young singers and instrument players have shown what they’re made of in the Norfolk Young Musician Competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Promoted by the Michael Badminton Young Musicians Trust, the competition took place on Wednesday at the John Innes Centre in Colney. Picture: Academy of St Thomas Promoted by the Michael Badminton Young Musicians Trust, the competition took place on Wednesday at the John Innes Centre in Colney. Picture: Academy of St Thomas

Promoted by the Michael Badminton Young Musicians Trust, the competition took place on Wednesday at the John Innes Centre in Colney.

First place went to 19-year-old flautist, Leila Hooton, a former pupil of the CNS school whose currently studying at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire of Music.

Mr Dukes said: “Leila gave a performance of real conviction which bristled with energy.”

Catherine McCardel, 14, a student at Norwich High School won second prize while third went to 16-year-old Jasmine Smith, a student at Jane Austen College.

The Michael Badminton string prize was awarded to Dylan Latham, 18, the Norfolk and Norwich Chamber Music prize for the most promising wind player was given to Joanna Asher, 16, and the Jane Roberson prize for voice to Charlotte Pollard, 15.