Search

Advanced search

Young diabetic dies in his flat after failing to control his medication, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 15:29 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 12 March 2020

A general view of Suffolk Square in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A general view of Suffolk Square in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A young diabetic with a history of drug abuse died after failing to take his medication correctly and not looking after himself.

Jamie O'Mahoney, 22, died the day before his 23rd birthday on August 19, 2019, in a flat on Suffolk Square, Norwich, after suffering pain in his stomach and back for three days.

An inquest into his death was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on March 12 by area coroner Yvonne Blake.

She concluded that Mr O'Mahoney, who grew up in London, died from natural causes contributed to by self-neglect of diabetes with poor compliance of medication and diet.

His medical cause of death was ketoacidosis - high levels of blood acids - due to uncontrolled diabetes.

Low levels of recreational drugs were found in his blood but were not life-threatening.

A statement from his brother, Andrew O'Mahoney, said: 'He didn't manage his diabetes well. When Jamie moved to Norfolk our contact faded. His lifestyle changed drastically. He was easily led.'

His other brother, Jack O'Mahoney, added that the 22-year-old moved to sell drugs and he lost weight.

The inquest heard how Mr O'Mahoney moved from Chigwell to Suffolk Square with his then girlfriend, Geraldine Starling four months before he died.

Mr O'Mahoney and Miss Starling continued to live together with her best friend Julie Toll and another man.

Miss Toll said Mr O'Mahoney had been unwell for about four days before his flatmates discovered him dead on the living room floor, where he had fallen asleep.

Miss Toll said: 'On August 18, he was moaning and groaning about pain in his stomach and back. I said we should call a doctor but he became aggressive.'

They did not call for emergency help until they found him unresponsive the following day.

Miss Starling said: 'I assumed he was asleep but I heard Julie say 'Jamie no, Jamie no'. I broke down and couldn't believe it.'

Norfolk police found no suspicious circumstances.

Mr O'Mahoney had been supported by mental health teams in London but not in Norfolk and his most pressing issues were anger and drug abuse, according to Dr Olatunde Karsim, a consultant psychiatrist who saw him in February 2019.

Most Read

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

See inside former MJB hotel following £1.5m transformation to new housing scheme

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

See inside former MJB hotel following £1.5m transformation to new housing scheme

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Saints’ chief expects City clash to go ahead amid coronavirus fears

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl held his pre-match press call on Thursday ahead of a Premier League trip to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Urgent action to protect city’s homeless from coronavirus

Norwich's homeless community is being given extra care amid the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Getty images

Opinion: Coronavirus response leaves people like me feeling hung out to dry

Health Secretary Matt Hancock (centre) updated the House of Commons on the national situation surrounding coronavirus. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Young diabetic dies in his flat after failing to control his medication, inquest hears

A general view of Suffolk Square in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24