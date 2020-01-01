Young diabetic dies in his flat after failing to control his medication, inquest hears

A general view of Suffolk Square in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A young diabetic with a history of drug abuse died after failing to take his medication correctly and not looking after himself.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamie O'Mahoney, 22, died the day before his 23rd birthday on August 19, 2019, in a flat on Suffolk Square, Norwich, after suffering pain in his stomach and back for three days.

An inquest into his death was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on March 12 by area coroner Yvonne Blake.

She concluded that Mr O'Mahoney, who grew up in London, died from natural causes contributed to by self-neglect of diabetes with poor compliance of medication and diet.

His medical cause of death was ketoacidosis - high levels of blood acids - due to uncontrolled diabetes.

Low levels of recreational drugs were found in his blood but were not life-threatening.

A statement from his brother, Andrew O'Mahoney, said: 'He didn't manage his diabetes well. When Jamie moved to Norfolk our contact faded. His lifestyle changed drastically. He was easily led.'

His other brother, Jack O'Mahoney, added that the 22-year-old moved to sell drugs and he lost weight.

The inquest heard how Mr O'Mahoney moved from Chigwell to Suffolk Square with his then girlfriend, Geraldine Starling four months before he died.

Mr O'Mahoney and Miss Starling continued to live together with her best friend Julie Toll and another man.

Miss Toll said Mr O'Mahoney had been unwell for about four days before his flatmates discovered him dead on the living room floor, where he had fallen asleep.

Miss Toll said: 'On August 18, he was moaning and groaning about pain in his stomach and back. I said we should call a doctor but he became aggressive.'

They did not call for emergency help until they found him unresponsive the following day.

Miss Starling said: 'I assumed he was asleep but I heard Julie say 'Jamie no, Jamie no'. I broke down and couldn't believe it.'

Norfolk police found no suspicious circumstances.

Mr O'Mahoney had been supported by mental health teams in London but not in Norfolk and his most pressing issues were anger and drug abuse, according to Dr Olatunde Karsim, a consultant psychiatrist who saw him in February 2019.