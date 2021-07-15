Young artist's design put on one of the Norwich dinosaur sculptures

Video

Published: 9:02 AM July 15, 2021

Katie Allum, nine, with her winning badge design on Eyela the T.rex in Norwich. - Credit: Helen Vinsen

A young designer got a nice surprise after seeing an original idea brought to life on one of Norwich's new dinosaur sculptures.

Katie Allum, nine, from the Bawburgh School, won a competition organised by Coleman Opticians on St Augustines Street, last year to create a badge for one of the GoGoDiscover trail dinosaurs.

The city-wide event showcasing T.rex models, to raise money for Break, was due to launch last year but was delayed until this summer because of Covid.

Katie Allum, nine, next to Katie Fenn, director of Coleman Opticians, with Eyela the T.rex on Fye Bridge Street in Norwich. - Credit: Helen Vinsen

Her design will feature as a badge on the backpack for Eyela the T.spex - designed by Beverley Gene Coraldean - which stands on Fye Bridge Street.

Kate Fenn, director of Coleman Opticians, said: "After the last 17 months, to see this trail going live is a spectacular achievement by Break and we are really thrilled to be involved again. We hope our sculpture is inspiring, fun and memorable on the trail and it motivates people to get out and run, walk or cycle around the trail."



