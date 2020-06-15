Search

£2m community hub to create 20 jobs in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:30 16 June 2020

YMCA Hub to create at least 20 new jobs in Norwich. Picture: Simon O'Connor

YMCA Hub to create at least 20 new jobs in Norwich. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Simon O'Connor Photography

A £2m community hub is looking to create at least 20 new jobs to support families and community in Norwich.

YMCA Hub to create at least 20 new jobs in Norwich. Picture: Simon O'ConnorYMCA Hub to create at least 20 new jobs in Norwich. Picture: Simon O'Connor

YMCA Norfolk took on the Jubliee Hall, on Aylsham Road, which was previously owned by the Royal British Legion and is currently renovating the building to become a multi-service hub.

The charity aims to open the centre in Spring 2021.

Ahead of opening it has begun a recruitment drive to secure staff to help run the Ofsted registered Muddy Puddles Nursery, which is based at the site.

Among the roles will include a nursery manager, deputy manager, early years educators and safeguarding leaders for the nursery, which aims to provide day care for 90 children.

Further jobs will become available to work in the planned community cafe and general building maintenance.

The charity said the roles provide “valuable work” where many jobs have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tim Sweeting, CEO of YMCA Norfolk, said: “Expanding the YMCA family is something we are extremely excited about, and can’t wait to have some fantastic child care professionals as part of our amazing team.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer some hope to the Norfolk community during a time of uncertainty and worry, and strive to continue making a huge difference to the local community.”

As part of the hub, YMCA Norfolk aims to create a community cafe, soft and outdoor play area as well as services including chaplaincy, pastoral care, youth clubs, office space and training.

Work is due to get started again on the ongoing renovation of the building, which was briefly delayed due to lockdown.

When it launched the project, it said: “We wish to create a sustainable community hub that will help build the foundations for strong families and community relationships in this under-resourced area of the city.”

Further details about the roles will be released at a later date, with recruitment beginning in the new year.

The charity has begun registration for nursery places through its childcare team.

