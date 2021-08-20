Neighbours' anger over trading at shed after inspector's report

Published: 4:41 PM August 20, 2021

The shed on Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew where Broadland District Council have issued an enforcement notice - Credit: Ben Hardy

An industrial shed is being used for trading once again despite enforcement action from a council forbidding it.

The Yarmouth Road shed, which sits near to the Sainsbury's store in Thorpe St Andrew, had been the subject of an enforcement notice, issued by Broadland District Council in October 2017, following complaints about the business.

Previous owner Richard Nugent of Bookcaseman.co.uk, had appealed against the restrictions, but the inspector backed the district council and the shed had to be removed within six months.

Neighbours have been disturbed by trading at the Yarmouth Road shed near the mini roundabout and Sainsbury's - Credit: Ben Hardy

But there now appears to be further trading activity taking place at the shed, despite the enforcement notice still existing for the site.

Attempts to contact the present owner of the site by this newspaper have been unsuccessful.

Spray painting on the shed says 'G.C. Garage Sale', 'Car service repair' and Monday to Sunday parking.

There is also a sign stating a second-hand sale is available at the site.

A sign for the Yarmouth Road shed where there is an enforcement notice - Credit: Ben Hardy

But neighbours, who live on the private road at the back of the shed, have expressed anger over the disturbance caused by the trading at the rear of their properties.

Parking spaces are being blocked on the road, paint has been spilt and one neighbour was even sworn at when he asked the traders to move their vehicles.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's unsightly with all the spray painting on it. People come and go all the time and this is a private road for residents. It's become a bit of a nuisance."

Paint spilt on the floor at the entrance to the private road where the shed is located. Neighbouring parking spaces on the right have been blocked - Credit: Ben Hardy

Another neighbour said: "It's a residential area, not an industrial area. It's nothing personal against them. They seem nice enough and have tidied it up but it's not built for commercial use."

A Broadland District Council spokesperson said: “We are looking into the current use of this land and we will be contacting the owner within a week. The enforcement notice served in October 2017 still exists for the site – we have not withdrawn it.

A sign next to the shed advertising a second hand sale - Credit: Ben Hardy

"The owner will be advised how many days they have in which to respond to us.”

Mr Nugent, who had been making bookcases at the site from 2006, had been told he did not have planning permission to create an additional dwelling and a chimney flue on his workshop.

Mayor of Thorpe St Andrew, Sue Lawn, said the shed could cause an accident due to the "distracting" nature of the spray painting of the roadside shed, which is located next to a pedestrian crossing.

She added: "The inspector had said the previous owner had to cease and the person coming in has been doing exactly the same, if not worse than before.

"It went for sale by auction about a year ago and it's a real shame how it has panned out. We thought we had tried to enhance the area and this site is worse than it was before so we will get back on top of it.

"When he has been in business, there is literally just a couple of tables. It is like a carboot without the car. It's not as if it is a professional business. It's just a mess."

A spokeswoman for the town council and Mrs Lawn said they were not sure who is responsible, but the town council has raised the infringement with Broadland District Council.

John Fisher, district and town councillor for Thorpe St Andrew, said: "Neighbours are annoyed with the disturbance, and the extra traffic impacting upon the road at the rear of their houses, the unneighbourly signs impacting upon the area, and the fact that their complaints to Broadland last time resulted in the previous business to appeal against the restrictions.

Councillor John Fisher - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"The appeal inspector backed Broadland and stated it was unsightly, and the shed had to be taken down within six months.

"That time is way overdue and the new owner appears to be doing exactly the same thing or running a retail business."

There was no sign of activity at the shed when we visited the site on Thursday and Friday.