News

Coastguard and ambulance called to river near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:05 PM July 20, 2021    Updated: 7:07 PM July 20, 2021
The Coastguard and ambulance service have been called to Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew on Tuesday evening

The Coastguard and ambulance service have been called to Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew on Tuesday evening - Credit: Contributed

Emergency services were called to a river on the outskirts of Norwich. 

The Coastguard and ambulance service were dispatched on Tuesday evening to Yarmouth Road by the Rivergarden in Thorpe St Andrew. 

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said no details of the incident are available at this stage with the crew still at the scene.

The River Yare runs through Thorpe St Andrew, and is a popular destination for sunseekers during hot weather. 

Ian Mackie, Thorpe St Andrew county and district councillor, said he had spoken to a member of the Coastguard who told him a man had been taken unwell on the island, and is now sat in the ambulance recovering.

You may also want to watch:

A fire officer had earlier been on the scene around lunchtime to give safety advice.

It comes after Coastguard and RNLI teams from Wells were called to a dramatic rescue after a man had got into difficulty in the channel at Burnham Overy Staithe on Monday around 5.20pm.

More to follow.

Norwich News
Norwich News

