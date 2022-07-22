Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Path to provide 'picturesque' views of River Yare after £47,000 work

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:55 AM July 22, 2022
The path will now provide "picturesque" views of the River Yare. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A popular walking route, which runs alongside the River Yare, has undergone work worth £47,000 to offer a better visitor experience and "picturesque" views of the water.

Fish and other wildlife have been added to the Yare Valley Walk along with a new and improved pathway from the Meadow Car Park.

The path, which runs through Cringleford Meadow and follows the River Yare to the south of Norwich, attracts a variety of birds, bees, butterflies, damselflies, dragonflies, and other insects.

A new information board with a map of the route will also be added to help guide tourists around the trail.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council said: “We’re so fortunate to have such amazing open spaces in Norwich and making important changes like path resurfacing helps to protect habitats from being trampled and ensures the route can be used throughout the year."

Work on the site started in May and was completed in July.

It was funded by the Greater Norwich Growth Board through the Infrastructure Investment Fund.

