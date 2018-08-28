Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Wymondham Vintage Day will not return in 2019

PUBLISHED: 09:36 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:36 27 December 2018

Wymondham's second annual Vintage Day saw scores of visitors step back to the days of classic cars and fancy clothing. Picture: Susan Hall

Wymondham's second annual Vintage Day saw scores of visitors step back to the days of classic cars and fancy clothing. Picture: Susan Hall

Archant

The team of volunteers behind Wymondham Vintage Day have confirmed the much-loved event will not be running in 2019.

Bakers are encouraged to enter their creations into a 'cake off' as part of an upcoming vintage day in Wymondham. Pictured is Suzanne Nuri from Wymondham Town Team. Picture: Courtesy of Suzanne NuriBakers are encouraged to enter their creations into a 'cake off' as part of an upcoming vintage day in Wymondham. Pictured is Suzanne Nuri from Wymondham Town Team. Picture: Courtesy of Suzanne Nuri

Vintage day has been a popular addition to Wymondham Town Team’s programme of events, turning back the clock on the town centre for the past three years.

But Fran Young, chairman of the Town Team, said organising the event had taken its toll on the small volunteer committee and members needed a break.

She said: “People can’t go on endlessly. We’ve had a three year good run, people have worked incredibly but the team needs a break.“

Since its debut in 2016, the event, described by Mrs Young as ‘Wymondham’s Norfolk Show’ has been organised by just six volunteers.

Wymondham town crier Pete Travis heralds the launch of this year's Wymondham Vintage Day. Picture: Ian SprattWymondham town crier Pete Travis heralds the launch of this year's Wymondham Vintage Day. Picture: Ian Spratt

Despite efforts to recruit extra help for the 2019 Vintage Day, a lack of response has left the small committee struggling to cope with the work load.

Town team member Suzanne Nuri said: “We took the decision not to run the event in 2019 with a heavy heart because it was such a success and we were so proud of it.

“We would have to start organising in January because to put it all together takes a long time.

“It wasn’t a lack of funding or arguments it’s genuinely we were a little bit tired from it.”

The vintage event at the Wymondham Baptist ChurchThe vintage event at the Wymondham Baptist Church

Despite vintage day being off the 2019 calendar, Mrs Young assured residents there was still a lot to look forward to.

In June a town picnic is planned and the ever popular Wynterfest will return in December.

She said: “It’s a sad state of affairs that people don’t have time to give to community events anymore but it is our aim to build better cohesion between groups so we can continue our excellent programme.”

The town team will hold a meeting on Sunday, January 27, 2019 to discuss what can be done to maintain future events.

Anyone wishing to find out more should contact Fran Young on 01959 601179 or Franyoung@talktalk.net.

Most Read

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

Most Read

Norwich City transfer rumours: Tottenham touted with £15m Max Aarons raid

#includeImage($article, 225)

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Nottingham Forest – Canaries open home crunch Christmas double-header

#includeImage($article, 225)

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

#includeImage($article, 225)

Daniel Farke reveals injury cost of City’s stunning 3-3 Championship fightback against Nottingham Forest

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s thrilling 3-3 Championship comeback against Nottingham Forest

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich taxi firm bids to open restaurant for drivers and customers

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Seven cheap and free things to do between Christmas and New Year in Norfolk

Sprinting into the sea at Sheringham New Year's Day dip Credit: Karen Bethell

Seven concerts and festivals to look forward to in 2019 - from Ed Sheeran to Take That

Ed Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA)

Housing developer donates gifts for children spending Christmas in hospital

David Wilson Homes donated Christmas presents to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's children ward. Picture: Steve Baker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists