Couple who shed 15 stone supporting others to do the same

Kimberly and Richard Playle from Wymondham before losing a total of 15 stone through diet changes. Photo: Submitted Archant

A couple who lost a total of 15 stone between them is urging others to improve their lives through small diet changes.

Kimberly and Matthew Playle, Wymondham, met 10 years ago while holidaying in Turkey and started a holiday romance, moving in together six weeks after returning to the UK.

Mrs Playle said at the start of their relationship both were overweight and at size 22 she realised her health was being affected.

In November 2014, three years after their wedding, the pair had their first son, Casper.

The 31-year-old said: “It was at that point I decided enough is enough. I wasn’t just a bit overweight, I was morbidly obese and I didn’t want to be an unhealthy mum.”

Determined to change her lifestyle, Mrs Playle signed up to a local diet group and began a two year weight loss journey which would see her shed 10 stone.

But despite his wife’s success, Mr Playle, 38, remained reluctant to join her, put off by the prospect of ditching his favourite snacks.

When the Wymondham mother hit her eight stone loss count, Mr Playle finally agreed to attend the slimming meeting with her.

In his first week, the Norfolk dad lost nearly 10 pounds, going on to shed a further five stone in total.

Mrs Playle said: “We’re able to do a lot more things together, go out and enjoy being parents without getting out of breath or feeling embarrassed.

“I’m so proud of how far we’ve come and our son loves telling people about our transformation.”

Having hit her target weight, the now mother of two said she wanted to continue the journey and signed up to run a slimming group in Hethersett to support other dieters.

In June 2018, her husband followed suit and now runs a weekend group in Hethersett encouraging more men to make changes to their lifestyle.

Despite the couple’s impressive weight loss story, Mrs Playle said their relationship has not changed from when they met ten years ago.

She added: “My dream now is to have our wedding photos redone because I’d like a slimmer fitting dress and Matt would like a slimmer fitting suit.”