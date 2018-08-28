Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

PUBLISHED: 12:10 21 January 2019

The Wymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinator, Teresa Wiseman, front, with the kitchen team of volunteers, ready to serve up the meal for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Wymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinator, Teresa Wiseman, front, with the kitchen team of volunteers, ready to serve up the meal for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A project to tackle food waste and unite a community through generosity has launched in a Norfolk town.

Faith Bradbury serving meals at the Wymondham Community Kitchen lunch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFaith Bradbury serving meals at the Wymondham Community Kitchen lunch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Community Fridge, based at Our Lady and St Thomas of Canterbury Church on Norwich Road in Wymondham, received its first stock of landfill-destined goodies in December and in the seven weeks since has fed many locals struggling to make ends meet.

Orchestrated by Wymondham resident Arnie McConnell, the project is supported by Lidl Wymondham, which donates unsold produce five days a week.

Mr McConnell said one of the things that made the fridge unique was that it received an abundance of fresh food rather than tins and packets, including fresh fruit and vegetables, pastries, bread and croissants.

The fridge opens Saturday evenings and Sunday lunch times and Mr Connell said everyone was welcome to take part.

Pat Sayer, left, and Doreen Parker, enjoying the Wymondham Community Kitchen lunch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPat Sayer, left, and Doreen Parker, enjoying the Wymondham Community Kitchen lunch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As well as the community fridge, Mr McConnell takes a selection of donated food to local primary schools to be offered as snacks for students and for parents to take home.

Far from just helping people access vital supplies, the Wymondham founder said the project was about breaking down the stigma around financial hardship.

Mr McConnell said: “The people we meet are always incredibly grateful but they don’t need to be because they shouldn’t be put in that position in the first place.

“People suffer real humiliation and loss of dignity as a result of financial hardship and as a society we need to stop viewing compassion and generosity as a sign of weakness.”

Wymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinators Arnie McConnell, front left, and Teresa Wiseman, front second left, and the team behind the lunch for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinators Arnie McConnell, front left, and Teresa Wiseman, front second left, and the team behind the lunch for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As well as the Community Fridge, the group runs a community kitchen which provides ‘pay what you can afford’ meals at the church for anyone wishing to join.

A core of 12 volunteers prepare the lunch, opening the doors of the Wymondham church between 11am and 2pm every Tuesday.

Mr McConnell said although he hoped the project would help those struggling to make ends meet, the real purpose of the weekly event was to bring people together on an equal plane.

He said: “The great thing about it is everyone is welcome so you could have a millionaire sitting next to someone without a home and those things become irrelevant.”

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

Stash of weapons seized by police from Earlham property. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Nicola Haste and Samantha Chapman. Steve Adams

Super blood moon set to dominate Norfolk skies

A super blood moon is due to rise over Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich police officer punched in the face

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

#includeImage($article, 225)

Super blood moon set to dominate Norfolk skies

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Argos has everything’ - Canaries player stuns fans with his favourite thing about Norwich

Onel Hernández has spoken about his love of Argos. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘You have got to be diverse’ - Norfolk butchers’ trade stays steady as demand for meat-free options grows

Jamie Archer, centre, with Ollie Baxter, left, and Ian Plunkett, at Archer's Butchers, after they won the Butchers Shop of the Year award in a national competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New Norfolk free school gets green light – the second so far in 2019

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

The Wymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinator, Teresa Wiseman, front, with the kitchen team of volunteers, ready to serve up the meal for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists