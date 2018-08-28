Search

Archery range opens at new rugby football club grounds

PUBLISHED: 15:06 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:07 28 October 2018

Wymondham Archers open their 360+ days per year archery range with their partners Wymondham Rugby Football Club. Picture: DN Tonnison

Wymondham Archers open their 360+ days per year archery range with their partners Wymondham Rugby Football Club. Picture: DN Tonnison

(c) 2018 CC BY-NC-SA / D.N.Tonnison / teasat.twelve@virgin.net

A new year-round archery range has opened in Wymondham.

Wymondham Archers have partnered up with Wymondham Rugby Football Club to use their new multi-million pound clubhouse and grounds.

Wymondham Archers have partnered up with Wymondham Rugby Football Club to use their new multi-million pound clubhouse and grounds.

Peter Hill, Archers chairman, said: “We have been very fortunate to rent from the club a three-metre by 66-metre outdoor range. We are very excited and we had a lovely time.

“We have found that archery brings people of all ages from around eight to 80 years. The sport lends itself to gentle social contact, to learn the art of an ancient and noble tradition while being part of a family friendly club.”

Members and non-members were invited to the have-a-go session on Saturday, October 27.

Wymondham Archers runs four-week beginners courses 11 months a year, with the one starting November 7. For more information email chairwymondhamarchers@gmail.com

