Former WWE star to return to the ring in 'emotional' Norwich homecoming

Former WWE star Saraya will return to the ring for the first time in five years - Credit: Zak Knight

A former WWE star is to return to the ring for the first time in five years in an "emotional" homecoming in Norwich.

Saraya-Jade Bevis, who was born in the city and moved to the USA to become a WWE Diva in 2011, will set foot in the ring for the first time since a neck injury in 2017 left her unable to participate in the sport.

The 30-year-old, who wrestled under the name Paige, will referee a match between her two brothers at the Norfolk Showground.

Florence Pugh filming Fighting With My Family in Norwich in 2017 - Credit: Archant

Roy and Zak Knight have been tag team partners for years but now the two will face each other in the ring for the first time.

The family inspired the 2019 film Fighting With My Family starring Florence Pugh and Dwayne Johnson.

Zak said the pair had been forced to do battle "out of necessity" due to the fact he is currently ranked number two in the UK and his brother number one.

He said: "It's going to be quite an emotional return for my sister, she's not participated in any capacity since her injury as the risks are out of this world.

The Frightmare event which will take place at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Zak Knight

"But now she's agreed to come back as a special guest referee just for this match.

"For years me and my brother had an agreement that we wouldn't fight each other, but now we've got to and there was a lot of friction during lockdown.

"It came because I lost loads of weight, decided to branch off and focus on taking my career as far as it would go, but my brother is 10 years older so obviously the opportunity has surpassed him.

"There's also obviously an extra element with my sister refereeing."

While she is in Norfolk, Saraya will also host an event in which she will speak about the highs and lows of her career, before giving fans the opportunity to meet her and get photos and autographs.

Saraya's talk will take place on Thursday, October 13, with a meet and greet on Friday, October 14.

Both events will be held at the WAW Performance Centre in Diamond Road in Norwich.

The fight itself will take place on Saturday, October 15, at the Norfolk Showground at 7pm.

Tickets start from £20, with a number of other fights taking place before the big match, including a fight involving BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Rob Butler.