Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Wroxham Barns asks visitors to support Break this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:59 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:59 12 December 2018

As the festive season approaches, Wroxham Barns are asking their visitors to help them help Break � by being a �Secret Santa� and donating a gift for vulnerable young people in Norfolk this Christmas. Picture: Wroxham Barns

As the festive season approaches, Wroxham Barns are asking their visitors to help them help Break � by being a �Secret Santa� and donating a gift for vulnerable young people in Norfolk this Christmas. Picture: Wroxham Barns

Archant

A popular Norfolk tourist attraction is asking its visitors to remember the county’s vulnerable young people this festive season by taking part in a special secret Santa.

Wroxham Barns, in Hoveton has announced Break as its chosen charity for 2019.

To kick off its year-long fundraising campaign for the charity - which supports children with disabilities, young people in care and families who need support - the tourist attraction is asking visitors to make Christmas special for a vulnerable young person by donating a present to its secret Santa scheme.

Suggested present ideas include colouring books and pens, books, jigsaws, cuddly toys and food items.

People are being asked to drop off donations at the attraction’s Break Collection Point on Saturday, December 15 and Sunday 16.

As a thank you for making a donation, all those bringing along a gift will receive a voucher for Gallery Gifts and a 2-4-1 lunch voucher the attraction’s restaurant.

Most Read

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Car park at Norwich park will be shut for more than three months

Eaton Park in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Cannabis worth £2,000 seized from Eaton address

Approximately £2000 worth of cannabis has been seized from an address in Eaton.Picture: Norwich Police

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide