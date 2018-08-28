Writers wanted to help give voice to iconic statues in Norwich

Snap the Dragon statue, which is housed at the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell, Norwich. Photo: Talking Statues Talking Statues

Budding writers are needed to help give a voice to one of Norwich’s most iconic characters.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas Browne statue, in the Haymarket, Norwich. Photo: Talking Statues Thomas Browne statue, in the Haymarket, Norwich. Photo: Talking Statues

The Talking Statues project aims to tell the city’s story by giving the gift of the gab to 10 statues in Norwich.

Stephen Fry and Olivia Colman are among an impressive line-up of writers and actors already involved in the project.

But now, organisers are looking for other talented writers to get involved.

People have the chance to write a short 350-word monologue from the perspective of Snap the Dragon at the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell and the missing statue at the Church of St John Maddermarket.

The winning entries will be read and recorded by television presenter Helen McDermott and actor Joe Darbyshire.

The competition is open to writers of all abilities. However, the Snap the Dragon monologue is only open to those aged 16 and under, while the missing statue is open to writers over 16.

Organisers said in order to address the gender imbalance of statues in the UK, the missing statue can be written by a man or a woman, but must have a female voice.

Talking Statues, designed by Sing London, has seen statues brought to life in London, Manchester, Dublin and Chicago.

Local production company Creative Nation are bringing the project to Norwich, England’s first UNESCO City of Literature, with the help of partner organisations across the city.

The statues provide signposts to and a resource for the city’s cultural, heritage and civic organisations where participants can go and learn more about the real people behind the statues, and their work and lives in the city.

To hear them speak, simply pass a Talking Statue, use your phone to scan the QR code or enter the short URL on the nearby plaque and the statue calls you.

Snap the Dragon and the missing statue will be launched on Saturday, February 16.

The project will be live until September 2019 and thousands will be able to listen to the winning stories.

The National Centre for Writing and Creative Nation is giving writers until midnight on Friday, November 30, to submit their entries.

For more information aboutthe competition guidelines visit www.nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk/unesco-city-of-literature/talking-statues/