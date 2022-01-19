Arena fan park CONFIRMS return to Norwich for World Cup

The England Fan Park is set to return to The Arena in Norwich for the World Cup later this year. - Credit: Daegan Watts

A popular football fan park which "sold out within seconds" for last summer's Euro 2020 is set to make a return this winter.

The England Fan Park at The Arena based in Avian Way saw thousands of people trying to grab a ticket as Covid restrictions eased and England performed well on the pitch.

And now organiser Daegan Watts, a shareholder in The Arena, has confirmed it will be back again.

Daegon Watts, 20, a shareholder in The Arena, where the England Fan Park will be for Euro 2020 England marches. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

He said: "It ended up being the biggest football event in Norfolk, I reckon.

"I think the only thing that could have beaten it would have been going to Wembley itself.

"We sold out every event within minutes - the final itself sold within seconds."

Covering 10,000 square feet, the fan park is located next door to The Arena indoor sports hub which opened in December 2020.

Last summer's Euro 2020 events had a maximum capacity of 500 people which meant thousands of people missed out on tickets.

The 21-year-old added: "In total, I had about 6,000 or 7,000 missed calls from people trying to get tickets.

"One morning I woke up with 400 new Instagram messages. It was insane."

Daegan Watts (pictured) during one of the Euro 2020 football fan events last summer. - Credit: Daegan Watts

The Spurs fan was even offered a free trip to Vegas in return for tickets.

He said: "That was unreal. I was only 20 at the time so I didn't go but I'd have bitten their hands off now."

Despite the World Cup taking place in the winter to accommodate Qatar's warm climate, Mr Watts is planning changes to adapt to the colder weather.

He added: "We'd love to put a big canopy on top and blast heat to try and get a warm environment.

"We’re hoping for no Covid precautions so we don't have to turn people away."

Mr Watts also hopes that food outlets will return so that customers can also order food while they watch the match.

"We want to bring the mobile bar back with table service which people loved," he said.

Due to its success, Mr Watts is hoping to branch out to offering boxing events in the future.

Mr Watts said: "Hustle Boxing Gym rents space from The Arena so that's the next thing we'd like to do."